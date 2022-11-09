Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Bulgarian based start-up Lab-Away.com wishes to announce the commemoration of its first-year anniversary. The healthcare e-commerce company is set to celebrate its first-year birthday on the 11th of November, 2022.

Lab-Away is a EU-certified provider of medical home test kits for STDs / STIs, illegal substances abuse, and fertility / reproduction issues. The Lab-Away home tests combine laboratory-grade of accuracy with a level of privacy and anonymity possible only when testing at home.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/143575_20f43c7594be6b1e_001full.jpg

According to a survey, carried out by NCBI, there's a sharp rise in the percentage of STD / STI infected patients who shy away from prevention testing due to confidentiality concerns and stigmatisation from neighbours and local community. Lab-Away addresses these issues by making it possible for patients to test at the safety and privacy of their own homes.

Founder and CEO, Ivan Stanchev, has a brief insight on how the idea behind Lab-Away came to life. He shares, "I noticed the immense power of testing during the COVID-19 Pandemic and how it evolved from being conducted only in professional healthcare facilities to being able to casually buy Covid-19 tests and take them at home. And this is when we finally got control of the Pandemic. At this point, I knew there must be other medical issues that can be addressed by giving people access to accurate testing at the privacy of their own homes."

Lab-Away is already making a positive impact in a country where there is still a stigma among local people for going to doctors and healthcare facilities to test for STIs and different forms of drug abuse.

The team behind the start-up deeply believes that access to affordable and reliable home testing will greatly help the general public to correctly assess their health status and seek professional help as early as possible.

For more information, visit Lab-Away.com

Lab-Away International

30-34, Evlogi Georgiev str. Varna, 9000, Bulgaria

Phone: +359882399001

office@lab-away.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143575