The "Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floor polishing machine market is expected to grow from $13.10 billion in 2021 to $14.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The floor polishing machine market is expected to reach $18.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the floor polishing machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the floor polishing machine market going forward. The construction industry is a branch of manufacturing and trade based on building, maintaining, and repairing structures.

This includes drilling, solid mineral exploration, and floor polishing, among others. In construction and building facilities, floor polishing machines are used for infrastructure repairs and restoration. For instance, according to ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers), a UK-based company that promotes civil engineering projects, the global construction market is expected to grow to $8 trillion by 2030.

Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the floor polishing machine market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the floor polishing machine market. Major companies operating in the floor polishing machine market are focused on new technological advancements to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, Tennant Company, a US-based manufacturer of floor cleaning machines and equipment, announced the introduction of lithium-ion technology to their portfolio of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) machines. This new advanced battery technology provides maximized productivity while reducing costs for customers across the world in the floor polishing machine industry.

In January 2019, Tennant Company (TNC), a US-based cleaning equipment manufacturing company, acquired Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provides another step toward Tennant Company's global revenue diversification as the majority of Gaomei's income is generated within China. Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company is a China-based manufacturer of cleaning equipment and a provider of professional cleaning solutions for various commercial or industrial areas.

The countries covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the floor polishing machine market are

Alfred Karcher GmbH Co. KG

Tennant Company

Hako Group

Nilfisk Group

Clemas Co.

Tornado Industries

Denis Rawlins

Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale

Minuteman International Inc

Fimap S.p.A.

Klindex

Bortex Industries

Garg Machines

Wiese

New Age Cleaning Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Floor Polishing Machine Market Characteristics

3. Floor Polishing Machine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Floor Polishing Machine

5. Floor Polishing Machine Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Floor Polishing Machine Historic Market, 2016-2021, Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Floor Polishing Machine Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Floor Polishing Machine Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Segmentation By Floor Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

Carpet

Concrete

Stone

Wood

Tile and grout

Other Floor Types

6.2. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Segmentation By Operation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

Manual

Automatic

Semi automatic

6.3. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

Online

Offline

6.4. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

Residential

Commercial

Other Applications

7. Floor Polishing Machine Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

7.2. Global Floor Polishing Machine Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zyksz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005806/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900