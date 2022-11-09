Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Tradegate
09.11.22
09:02 Uhr
18,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,55 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,10018,40009.11.
18,10018,30009.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC137,74+0,66 %
OSI SYSTEMS INC85,00-1,16 %
SMITHS GROUP PLC18,300+0,55 %
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC402,60-0,67 %
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC484,35+0,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.