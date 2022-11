Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (565/22)

As from November 9, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from OSL Leverage Certificates/264 to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/262. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long symbol Current market New market segment as of segment effective date NO0012608 BEAR OMX X10 OSL Leverage OSL Leverage Certificates 423 NORDNET N6 Certificates/264 Extend E/262 NO0012608 BEAR OMX X20 OSL Leverage OSL Leverage Certificates 464 NORDNET N8 Certificates/264 Extend E/262 NO0012608 BEAR OMX X18 OSL Leverage OSL Leverage Certificates 456 NORDNET N9 Certificates/264 Extend E/262 NO0012608 BEAR OMX X15 OSL Leverage OSL Leverage Certificates 449 NORDNET N7 Certificates/264 Extend E/262 NO0012608 BEAR OMX X12 OSL Leverage OSL Leverage Certificates 431 NORDNET N6 Certificates/264 Extend E/262 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.