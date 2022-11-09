Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Discovery Initiates Exploration Program at Gander East Adjacent to New Found Gold's Queensway Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated its surface reconnaissance exploration program at the Gander East. The first phase of exploration at the property was reported on March 2, 2022, and included a high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Gander East project area. This was followed by a geophysical review and structural interpretation, released June 14, 2022, that identified several prominent shear and deformation zones within the property, and further identified prospective targets for follow up. Surface work will include prospecting over each of the priority target areas, with till sampling planned in areas where overburden is well developed. The work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023. Marvel is pleased to announce that the exploration program at Gander East received approval under Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program's purpose is to provide assistance to explorers in the province toward the discovery of new mineral occurrences, prospects and deposits through the provision of financial support covering 40 to 75% of approved exploration costs up to a maximum of $150,000.

"We are excited to finally make preparation for our inaugural drill campaign at Gander East, the project is strategically located in the heart of the Grub Line. The airborne data combined with government data sets show structural features with potential for high grade mineralization and faulting with splays of the NFG's ground. This exploration phase combined with the airborne data received will vector the best priority drill targets. We Look forward to reporting back on the commencement of drill permits." stated Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). NFG's most recent news release dated November 2, 2022, reported intercepting 33.8 g/t Au over 2.35m, 37.4 g/t over 2.10m, and 22.8 g/t Au over 2.20m at their Lotto North Vein situated within a brittle fault zone developed proximal to the Appleton Fault Zone (released November 2, 2022). Parallel structures to those hosting gold at the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project, including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone (Figure 3). Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.

Figure 1. Location of Marvel's Gander East gold property proximal to New Found Gold's Queensway Property.

Figure 2. Comparison of high-resolution magnetic survey to existing regional magnetic government overage. A) Existing regional magnetic signature. B) Juxtaposition of New Found Gold Property and Marvel Gander East property over regional magnetics. C) Area of high-resolution magnetic survey by Marvel over regional government data D) Pronounced difference of high-resolution magnetic signature compared to pre-existing regional government data.

Figure 3. Preliminary structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey showing 2nd and 3rd order structures conducive for trapping gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

