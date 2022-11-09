Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - ESGAI Technologies Inc. ("ESG.AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Baillavoine to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Baillavoine was elected to serve as an independent director of ESG.AI at the Company's recent annual meeting of shareholders.

Bruno Baillavoine has an extensive 40 year background in executive management with diverse industries ranging from financial consulting, manufacturing, health care, sports, biotechnology, clean energy and food and beverage. Since 2017, he has served as Managing Director of Pericles Group UK, a subsidiary of the leading Paris-based consulting firm, Pericles Consulting Holdings SAS. With over 500 institutional clients worldwide, Pericles offers consulting expertise in the fields of banking, finance, asset management and insurance.

Mr. Baillavoine currently serves on the board of directors of CEL-SCI Corporation, a NYSE American-listed biotechnology company, and Gratomic Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that produces anode material for the global electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

ESG.AI is also pleased to announce the appointment of Isaac Moss as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Moss, who has served as a director of ESG.AI since March 2021, assumes the CFO position following the resignation of Andrew Chan, who has transitioned into the role of VP Finance.

Isaac Moss has over 30 years of international multi-jurisdictional business, investment banking and corporate finance experience ranging across diverse industry sectors including media, forest products, hospitality, telecommunications, biotechnology and green energy. He is experienced in scaling and managing businesses at both the start-up and operational phases.

Mr. Moss has held a number of senior executive positions during his career, including President of a European specialty chemical company, Chief Financial Officer of green energy company, Chief Operating Officer of a software company and Senior Vice President of a mining company. He most recently served as the Chief Administrative Officer of a NASDAQ-listed designer and manufacturer of leading edge electric vehicles.

To find out more about ESG.AI or the Company's suite of tools please visit esg.ai.

About ESGAI

ESG.AI is a decision support platform that provides organizations with unique insights into historical, current, and projected ESG information to maximize opportunities for strategic planning, understanding and improvement. esg.ai

