Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Shashank Samant Appointed as the Lead Director of Rackspace Technology

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of Shashank Samant as the Lead Director of its Board of Directors, effective as of November 9, 2022.



Mr. Samant has substantial global technology services industry experience, with particular expertise in the software and digital products verticals. He has served on the Rackspace Technology board since October 19, 2021.

"Shashank and I have known each other for many years. Over the past year, we have worked closely together on Rackspace Technology's strategy and operating model. I am pleased that I can now count on his more active engagement in shaping the Rackspace story as the Lead Director for our Board. Shashank is a dynamic, seasoned executive who specializes in the Digital Technology Services business and the cloud market. The entire Company will benefit from his increased focus and broad experience in Cloud and Digital businesses," said Amar Maletira, Director, and CEO of Rackspace Technology.

Mr. Samant has over 30 years of technology, product development and services experience, and most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company. Under his leadership GlobalLogic scaled to $1.5B in sales as a leading brand in the Digital Transformation space. In early 2021, GlobalLogic was acquired by Hitachi at an enterprise value of $9.6 billion dollars. Prior to GlobalLogic, he held leadership positions at Ness, IBM and HP. In addition to his position with Rackspace, he also serves as an advisor to Apollo Global Management, Inc.

In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Samant also plans to invest up to 2.5 million dollars in Rackspace Technology's stock.

