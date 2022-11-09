

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$13.29 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$11.05 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $2.83 million from $3.04 million last year.



Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$13.29 Mln. vs. -$11.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $2.83 Mln vs. $3.04 Mln last year.



