Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   10 NOVEMBER 2022   SHARES

LOUDSPRING PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Loudspring Plc's name to Eagle Filters Group Plc will be valid in
the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 14 November 2022. At the same
time Company's trading code will be changed from LOUD to EAGLE, and the issuer
code from LOUD to EAGLE. 

Company's name is Eagle Filters Group Oyj in Finnish and Eagle Filters Group
Abp in Swedish. 

Updated identifiers

New company name: Eagle Filters Group Plc
New trading code: EAGLE         
Issuer code:    EAGLE         
ISIN code:     FI4000092523      
Order book ID:   100780         

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
11 November 2022. 


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
