Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES LOUDSPRING PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Loudspring Plc's name to Eagle Filters Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 14 November 2022. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from LOUD to EAGLE, and the issuer code from LOUD to EAGLE. Company's name is Eagle Filters Group Oyj in Finnish and Eagle Filters Group Abp in Swedish. Updated identifiers New company name: Eagle Filters Group Plc New trading code: EAGLE Issuer code: EAGLE ISIN code: FI4000092523 Order book ID: 100780 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 11 November 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services