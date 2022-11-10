Jazeera Paints: With Projects Aiming to Humanize and Improve the Quality of Life, Jazeera Cold Plastic to Adorn Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah's Roads and Streets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints stated that its product Jazeera Cold Plastic will be used on the city's new prominent landmarks. On the 6000-meter-long bicycle path on Hassan Bin Thabit Road, as well as other projects aimed at humanizing and improving the quality of life in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah.





Jazeera Paints, the leading manufacturer of colors, paints, and construction solutions, regards commitment and quality as goals and values that it strives to achieve. As a result, the Municipality of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region choice of Jazeera Cold Plastic to paint thousands of meters of the Prophet City's streets and roads was a statement of the company's accomplishments.

The Municipality of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah's selection of Jazeera Cold Plastic is a huge testament to this product, as well as the qualities and features that qualify it to be an excellent choice for such projects. It is well understood that road paint must be capable of clearly and perfectly displaying road signs in order to maintain road safety and traffic flow. To ensure the highest quality of this product, Jazeera Cold Plastic undergoes numerous tests to ensure that it conforms to road paint regulations, such as clarity of vision and long-lasting color retention under different weather conditions, as well as its high resistance to the effects of vehicle tires, which increases the product's shelf-life.

Jazeera Paints considers the use of its products by government agencies such as the Municipality of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah for their mega projects to be a source of pride and pleasure for the company. It also demonstrates the ability of local and national products to meet the highest international quality and excellence standards.

Jazeera Cold Plastic is used in high-friction areas such as bus stops, parking lots, U-turns, road bumps, highways, and city streets to achieve the highest levels of road and traffic safety for drivers and passersby.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

