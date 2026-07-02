Copper Road Resources Inc.: Copper Road Announces Appointment of Sonya Pekar

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV:CRD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonya Pekar to the position of Vice-President, Corporate Development.

Sonya Pekar brings over eight years of experience in executive administration, business management, and strategic communications. During her two years with Honey Badger Silver Inc., she supported the Company's investor relations program, corporate communications, executive leadership, and a wide range of strategic initiatives for the publicly listed mining company.

With an entrepreneurial background, Ms. Pekar has founded and managed multiple businesses, developing expertise in social media marketing, brand development, digital communications, and stakeholder engagement. She is recognized for her ability to build strong relationships, enhance corporate visibility, and manage multiple priorities in fast-paced environments.

Brian Howlett, the CEO of Copper Road said, "Sonya brings an impressive track record of success from her role at Honey Badger and the significant value creation they experienced during her time with them. I look forward to working with Sonya to bring a broader awareness of Copper Road to the market."

For further information, please contact:

Brian Howlett, CPA

President and CEO

Copper Road Resources Inc.

brian@copperroadresources.ca

www.copperroadresources.ca

+1-647-227-3035

Sonya Peker

VP Corporate Development

Copper Road Resources Inc.

sonya@copperroadresources.ca

+1-647-972-9371

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding the Offering, regulatory approvals, intended use of proceeds of the Offering and tax treatment of the Offering. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Copper Road Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/copper-road-announces-appointment-of-sonya-pekar-1184816