Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Tessin Nordic Holding AB (572/22)

With effect from November 14, 2022, the unit rights in Tessin Nordic Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TESSIN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071515 Order book ID: 274731 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Tessin Nordic Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TESSIN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071523 Order book ID: 274730 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com