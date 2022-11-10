Anzeige
10.11.2022 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Tessin Nordic Holding AB (572/22)

With effect from November 14, 2022, the unit rights in Tessin Nordic Holding AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   TESSIN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071515              
Order book ID:  274731                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 14, 2022, the paid subscription units in Tessin
Nordic Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   TESSIN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071523              
Order book ID:  274730                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
