Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChromoGenics AB (571/22)

With effect from November 15, 2022, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 24, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CHRO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070525 Order book ID: 274729 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 15, 2022, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CHRO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070533 Order book ID: 274728 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com