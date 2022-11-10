Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 
Frankfurt
10.11.22
08:13 Uhr
0,035 Euro
+0,000
+0,29 %
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2022 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChromoGenics AB (571/22)

With effect from November 15, 2022, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 24, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CHRO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070525              
Order book ID:  274729                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 15, 2022, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CHRO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070533              
Order book ID:  274728                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
