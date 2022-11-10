Veros COVID-19 Produces Highly Accurate Molecular Results in about 15 minutes

Global molecular diagnostics innovator Sense Biodetection (Sense) today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics, Inc. (BND) for the non-exclusive distribution in Canada of Sense's Veros instrument-free, point-of-care molecular testing platform. Veros COVID-19 is the first and only self-contained, single-use diagnostic that produces highly accurate molecular results in approximately 15 minutes, unconstrained by a reader or need for external power.

Bio Nuclear Diagnostics is a leading specialty medical distributor with proven success in creating value by connecting innovative manufacturers with customers in Canada. Positioned to enable Bio Nuclear Diagnostics to supply customers immediately upon Canadian regulatory approval, the agreement is the latest in Sense's worldwide distribution partnerships as it commercializes its Veros platform.

"The North American market is very important for Sense, so being able to distribute in Canada with a partner of the caliber of Bio Nuclear Diagnostics provides a solid foundation to serve providers and their patients," said Ryan Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer at Sense. "Especially in the face of rising infection rates and new variants of concern, the Canadian market represents a geography that is extremely aware of the benefits that rapid, accurate, instrument-free molecular technology like Veros COVID-19 can extend to point-of-care locations beyond hospital and clinic settings."

"With Veros COVID-19, we will be able to offer a rapid, reliable, molecular test that can extend points of care, enabling improved access and faster diagnosis," said Rakesh Nayyar, Director of Business Development, at BND. "By extending rapid, highly accurate molecular testing closer to patients, without constraints of instruments or even external power, we're optimistic about the opportunity to help providers improve care, and help facilities relieve bottlenecks and constraints typically associated with the traditional lab model. We are excited to launch Veros COVID-19 and are eagerly anticipating an expanded Veros test menu in the future."

Using a proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology, Veros aims to help to provide point-of-care testing for many more people and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 with faster, accurate, more accessible diagnoses.

Veros COVID-19's clinical performance was established in a comprehensive, multicenter, prospective clinical trial, enrolling nearly 300 consecutive, evaluable subjects during both the Delta and Omicron variant surges of the pandemic. All study sites represented near-patient testing point-of-care environments, with all test operators reporting no prior formal laboratory training or experience. 100% of operators agreed the Veros COVID-19 was easy-to-use, read, and understand the results, with minimal hands-on time required from start to finish.

As the virus continues to evolve, Veros COVID-19 has maintained the ability to detect all Variants of Interest and Concern identified to date by WHO and the US CDC, including all Omicron sub-variants.

About Sense Biodetection

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results through easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Earlybird Health and Mercia Asset Management, Sense has launched its first product, Veros COVID-19, in select European and South American countries, and is growing rapidly while building a portfolio of tests for other diseases.

About Bio Nuclear Diagnostics

Founded in 1979, Bio Nuclear Diagnostics Inc. (BND) is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated medical disposables and diagnostics company, providing national marketing and sales of medical laboratory consumables, infection control/personal protection equipment and advanced diagnostic testing assays to healthcare providers across Canada. BND's visionary strength is to recognize and respond to the ever-changing needs of the healthcare community by providing stellar customer service and a commitment to inventory levels consistent with consumer demands.

