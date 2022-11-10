Frequency Exchange Corp.: ZRE Media Joins the Fremedica Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), a Canadian Wellness Company, announces that ZRE Media has joined our team to build out the NIKKI program thought out Europe and North America.

ZRE Media is thrilled to be working with FREmedica Technologies to bring the NIKKI to the consumer market via our specialty in paid advertising on platforms such as Meta. Through our long advertising history, our goal is to help scale FREmedica's direct-to-consumer side of their business specifically with their all-new NIKKI device. Bringing an innovative and game changing product to consumers is very exciting for us and we are grateful to be involved in bringing the NIKKI to the public market.



"I have been using the NIKKI for the last few weeks now and thoroughly enjoy the simplicity and comfort of this device. I use the Night-Time function while I'm sleeping and typically use the Energy boost function throughout my day. I feel strong in the morning and notice the energy boost frequency specifically helps my focus stay high throughout the day. As someone who lives an active lifestyle, NIKKI is an incredibly useful tool to ensure I am performing at my best." - Zac Ell (CEO & Founder, ZRE Media)

"With these marketing efforts in place, we'll be able to introduce NIKKI to a large international audience and begin to further expand on NIKKI's brand recognition while developing an engaged and passionate community. Zac is very affective in his approach for all walks of life but in particular with millennials. We are excited as we watch our company expand with groups that specialize in growth through sales." Says Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica.

About ZRE Media

ZRE Media is a digital marketing agency that helps ecommerce & DTC businesses scale their customer acquisition channels via our proven framework using the Meta platform. We specialize in Facebook and Instagram direct response advertising helping our clients scale their ad spend profitably and consistently, in turn helping them grow their business sustainably.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a Frequency Delivery System you wear, that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health & wellness and performance enhancement markets worldwide. NIKKI is the fifth generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, initially to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

