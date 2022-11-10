The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive to Power Integrated Immersive Technology Demonstration in Collaboration with AT&T

To Be Deployed At I/ITSEC, the Largest Training and Simulation Tradeshow in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Brightline Interactive ("BLI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE: 9DR), and a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration, is powering and connecting its immersive technologies in collaboration with AT&T for an integrated technological demonstration at the I/ITSEC (Nov 28 - Dec 2, 2022, https://www.iitsec.org/), the largest training and simulation tradeshow in the United States.

This will be the first instance where two fully rollable NOVA simulator domes (from Eight360) and an additional mixed reality (MR) user are connected via AT&T's 5G network, driving super-fast data throughput, leading to minimal delay in visual presentation, thereby enabling complex and realistic multi-user training in a fully immersive environment. AT&T has integrated a temporary 5G network inside of Brightline's immersive laboratory for application testing, staging, and metrics capture in preparation for the I/ITSEC tradeshow.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of BLI and Chief Futurist of Glimpse commented, "The future of computed information and data (content) is cloud-based and will be transported over unprecedented speeds provided by network infrastructure such as AT&T's mmWave 5G. By replacing on-site computer CPUs (including in VR and AR headsets in the future) with cloud enablement, a new platform of industry is being created with 'no-code' cloud authoring and deployment on the edge. Over time, this is expected to transform the way enterprises compute, understand and utilize content, enabling, among other, fundamental and powerful immersive experiences at the enterprise level."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration. It designs, builds, integrates and supports immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for both government and commercial customers. Brightline serves as architects for these solutions, but also as full-scale developers and integrators of systems. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information on Brightline Interactive, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

