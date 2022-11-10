World's largest independent health marketing commercialization agency names global operations team and the first of its Managing Directors overseas

Building on its recent news about taking the company global, Klick Health today made several senior, global leadership team announcements as it builds out regional hubs in Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Latin America (LATAM).

Klick Health CEO Lori Grant welcomed agency veterans Jennifer Lambert and Roberta Raduan as its first global Managing Directors, and accomplished operations professionals Michael Becker, Shaun Chalk, and Catherine MacInnis to help lead its global operations and growth. The new senior executives will build on Klick's strong people-first business model and supporting foundations, and work alongside seasoned Klick leaders Glen Webster, who has been named Executive Vice President, Global Operations; and Jennifer White, Global Head of Growth.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Jen Lambert, Roberta, Shaun, Mike, and Catherine to Klick-they are all proven leaders in their fields and have the global expertise required for a successful global rollout," said Grant. "We're also thrilled to announce Glen's and Jen White's new global roles-they have both contributed immeasurably to our industry-leading success and will be instrumental in helping us scale the Klick magic overseas."

Jennifer Lambert Managing Director, EMEA

A proven leader in growing agencies, managing client relations, and launching campaigns across the globe, Lambert joins Klick as Managing Director of EMEA. She spent the last decade at WPP, most recently as Chief Health Officer at Wunderman Thompson Health International, with many years serving as WPP lead for Team Pfizer, overseeing all the operations and talent across EMEA for the large network agency. Prior, she spent 15 years at Sudler Hennessey, growing the agency's presence across EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Lambert began her career at Ogilvy in New York after earning a biomedical degree at Rutgers University. She has worked across the spectrum of all therapeutic areas and has extensive expertise internationally within CRM, DTC, omnichannel, and brand defense/LTV strategy planning. Outside of work, Jennifer donates her time to helping create change in health, including working on pro-bono platforms with the United Nations, NGOs, and academia to help drive support for victims of sexual abuse and violence.

"I joined Klick because there is something really different here," Lambert said. "I love the entrepreneurial spirit and incredible energy you get from a large, independent powerhouse like Klick, and I'm thrilled to be helping bring Klick's end-to-end services to life sciences clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and creating real healthcare change across the globe."

Roberta "Beta" Raduan Managing Director, LATAM

Based out of São Paulo, Brazil, Raduan brings to Klick her proven entrepreneurial track record building successful agencies and her long-standing relationships with both clients and top talent in Latin America. A digital native and seasoned marketing communications professional with a strategic understanding of brands and business opportunities in the digital, data, and communication arenas, Raduan has spent the last 25+ years helping global and local B2B, CPG, fintech, FMCG, and telco brands achieve transformational growth. Most recently, she was Managing Director of Havas CX Brasil, previously serving as Digital Managing Director of Havas Brasil. Raduan was also a co-founding Partner and Managing Director of several São Paulo agencies, including Versão Beta, Sinc, and Euro RSCG 4D (Havas).

"I am thrilled about launching Klick in Latin America and bringing its award-winning, people-first approach here," said Raduan. "I was drawn to Klick's unique culture and its obsession for identifying and hiring top talent. Klick's commitment to keep evolving to exceed clients' needs and make the world a better, healthier place really resonates with my heart and soul."

Michael Becker Chief Financial Officer, Klick Group

Becker joins as Klick Group CFO with invaluable global finance leadership in the life sciences industry. Formerly a Senior Vice President at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), he led a team of more than 450 global finance professionals. During his tenure at the industry-leading contract research organization, Becker played a primary role in a number of its key strategic initiatives, Becker previously served as PPD's Executive Director of Operations and Executive Director of Internal Audit. Prior, he spent 12 years in public accounting at Deloitte Touche, mainly in external audit roles.

"I'm very excited to join Klick Group as CFO and serve as a strategic business partner to its forward-thinking, world-class leaders," Becker said. "What the Klick team has done over the past 25 years is truly remarkable and a testament to the culture of excellence here. I look forward to helping build on Klick's existing strong foundations as we scale the business further to support our people, our clients, and the patients they serve."

Shaun Chalk Executive Vice President, Global Client Operations

Chalk joins Klick in the newly minted role of EVP of Global Client Operations, focused on enhancing strategic value to clients and creating compelling commercial narratives across the organization, as it scales internationally. He brings 25+ years of marketing communication, commercial, finance and operational experience to the role-the last eight years at WPP, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at WPP Health Wellness. Previously, he was Global CFO for McCann Worldgroup's Commonwealth and a Director of Global Operations Technology at Citigroup. He spent his early career at Wunderman, Y&R, and Ogilvy, where he worked in senior finance and commercial positions in both U.S. and worldwide groups. Chalk has an MBA and Accounting and Economics degrees.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Klick, with the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth and success as it continues to expand globally," said Chalk. "I look forward to embracing the Klickster culture, partnering with our teams to deliver on our clients' goals and objectives, and ultimately helping to improve health outcomes for more patients around the world."

Catherine MacInnis General Counsel

As General Counsel, MacInnis is responsible for Klick's risk and legal portfolio worldwide, with a focus on growth, compliance, insurance, and corporate governance. She leads all legal aspects of the company's global expansion, including strategic decision-making, as well as all corporate/commercial, employment, immigration, and privacy matters related to the expansion. She has contributed to the annual World Bank report on business regulation (Doing Business) and presents frequently on risk management for professional services providers. Prior to joining Klick, MacInnis served as Associate General Counsel at publicly traded, design-driven technology firm IBI Group from its global headquarters in Toronto. There, she was key in managing the growth of its award-winning legal team as the company quickly scaled to 3,300 people with offices around the world. Earlier in her career, she spent four years in Commercial Litigation at Blaney McMurtry LLP, and three years as a securities commercial litigator at Groia Company.

MacInnis said, "I joined Klick because I have the phenomenal opportunity to work with Klick's industry thought leaders on very cool projects, including global expansion, and I could not be more excited to help make the vision of our incredible team a reality."

Glen Webster, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

For almost two decades, Webster has played a pivotal role in laying the strong foundation for Klick's award-winning workplace culture and industry-leading business performance. He has consistently helped inoculate Klick against the status quo and think differently-establishing and piloting many internal operational capabilities over the years, including in-house Culture Engagement, Recruiting, Marketing, Contracts, Tax, Strategic Alliances, and Performance Management, eventually evolving them into departments run by others. Webster began his career 30 years ago in management consulting, working at Deloitte Consulting, CGI, and Price Waterhouse, and serving a diverse set of clients, including Astra Pharma, Bank of Montreal, and Sony. He has strong entrepreneurial roots, started Canada's first online retail drugstore during the dot-com boom (and winding it up during the bust), and selling enterprise software to clients, like Goldman Sachs. He has also served as a part-time professor, teaching at post-secondary institutions, such as the MBA program at the Schulich School of Business at York University, before finally joining Klick in 2006.

"I've spent more than half of my career focused on Klick's growth and am incredibly energized about helping lead the charge in this exciting new chapter of our company's history," said Webster. "Going global means access to brilliant new talent markets and making more client wishes come true as we share the Klick difference with the whole world!"

Jennifer White, Global Head of Growth

White has spent over 20 years working across multiple healthcare industry segments in the U.S. and abroad, most recently as an Executive Vice President of Growth at Klick. With her deep understanding of every facet of the commercialization lifecycle of healthcare clients, White will continue to drive the operationalization and scaling of Klick's growth efforts in North America in her new role as Global Head of Growth. She will also help commercialize Klick's new global marketing model for the life sciences industry, which is designed to drive efficiency and scalability of marketing initiatives around the world, and leverages the full suite of assets within the Klick ecosystem to provide an agile and insights-driven global marketing approach, while synergistically incorporating critical local and regional nuances. Prior to Klick, White served as the founding Chief Commercial Officer for Circulation, where she led the company's commercial efforts from their pre-revenue phase through the close of their $10.5 million Series A round. Earlier in her career, she held executive leadership roles at both WebMD and Aptus Health.

"I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to heighten my work in healthcare and growth to help drive commercial success for Klick's new global model," White said. "I'm also excited about the plans our team has to disrupt and transform antiquated global marketing approaches with a forward-thinking, agile model that honors the unique needs of local markets, while creating global campaigns in an efficient and scalable manner."

According to Klick Co-President Ari Schaefer, "We're delighted with how our global expansion is developing and by the response we've been getting around the world. This is just the beginning-we will have more exciting news to share in the near future."

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick recently ranked #1 on Medical Marketing Media (MM+M) magazine's Agency 100 list for the fifth straight year and was named an MM+M Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021, marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 11 years. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies-Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs-is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people's and clients' full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and is opening global offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, London, Munich, Paris, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2021, the company was recognized with 15 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, and FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Millennials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005002/en/

Contacts:

Sheryl Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Communications

416-214-4977 ext. 2412 pr@klick.com

Marisa McWilliams, Senior Manager, Communications

862-335-8165 pr@klick.com