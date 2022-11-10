EQS-News: FRX Innovations Inc

FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (OTC:FRXIF) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that Polyvisions (PV), a premiere thermoplastic compounding solutions provider (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bemis Associates Inc.) announced on November 1, 2022 that it has selected FRX Innovations' Nofia products for its line of high performance DuraPET FR PET products, formulated for a range of molded and extruded applications, including use in Electromedical Devices, part of the Global Medical Plastics market which is anticipated to grow to $29.7Bn by 2027¹. Nofia's unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make DuraPET more sustainable and technically superior for polyester medical and consumer electronics applications. Nofia additives are certified by Green Screen, achieving the top rating of Benchmark 3, ChemForward, and TCO, and is listed on OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textile applications, accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and sustainability. "We are very proud to have been selected by Polyvisions as we consider them to be one of the true innovators in the field of PET products for the molding and extrusion industry," said Marc Lebel, Chief Executive Officer of FRX. "In addition to outstanding Flame Retardancy, mechanical properties and processing characteristics, DuraPET provides substantial improvement in chemical resistance compared to incumbent plastics in this market sector. This is a very important differentiator given the very aggressive disinfectant chemicals used in hospitals of late." The recent news release written by Polyvisions follows. Please read for more details. Polyvisions Durapet PET Material Available in Flame Retardant Formulations for Medical and Consumer Electronics Applications Nofia FR Additives Enabling Superior Flammability Performance November 1, 2022, Manchester, PA: Polyvisions Inc. a premiere thermoplastic compounding solutions provider (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bemis Associates Inc.), announces DuraPET 624 FR and DuraPET PCR FR products with NofiaÒ brand of polyphosphonates flame retardants as additives for Medical and Consumer electronic housing and applications. Nofia is produced by FRX Polymers, Inc. Nofia Polyphosphonates is a non-halogenated flame retardant polymeric additive which retains or improves properties versus other FR additives including excellent FR (UL 94 V-0) at 1.5 mm, good impact, HDT, wear and outstanding chemical resistance. Nofia Homopolymers and Copolymer Flame retardant additives have achieved the highest rating of Benchmark 3 in the well-recognized Green Screen Assessment. GreenScreen For Safer Chemicals (greenscreenchemicals.org). "We looked at a lot of non-halogenated FR additives", says Rick Wilson of PolyVisions, "but none performed as well as Nofia Polyphosphonates in mechanicals and FR performance". In a related development, Washington State has included Polyvisions DuraPET 624FR based on Nofia Polyphosphonates in their list of alternatives to Halogenated FR compounds for Consumer electronics applications. DuraPET 624 FR with Nofia - Excellent Chemical Resistance DuraPET 624 FR is a graft modified PET material that has a UL V0 listing for flame retardancy - enabled by Nofia non-halogenated flame retardant additives. It achieves a V0 FR, while maintaining extreme high impact and wear characteristics and excellent chemical resistance. With the addition of Nofia, higher chemical resistance may be achieved. This makes DuraPET 624 FR potentially ideal for applications such as medical instrumentation and consumer electronic housings. Based on requests from customers, DuraPET 0624 FR was recently submitted for third party testing for CTI and GWIT. DuraPET 0624 FR achieves 600 CTI and 825 GWIT. This would potentially allow DuraPET 0624 FR to compete in high voltage and battery applications. DuraPET PCR FR with Nofia - Increases Recycle Content Polyvisions has also developed an FR version of their recycled DuraPET (PCR) to help their customers increase their recycle content while achieving good mechanicals including HDT and flame retardancy down to 1.0mm. DuraPET PCR is a graft copolymer based on a post-consumer recycled PET matrix. DuraPET PCR is a highly durable compounded resin with impact and durability properties equal to most engineering grade plastics on the market today. With up to 92% recycled content, DuraPET PCR is the solution brands are looking for to meet sustainable plastics use goals. With Nofia additives, customers can increase their recycle content while achieving good mechanical properties including HDT, impact and superior flame retardancy. About Polyvisions (www.polyvisions.com) PolyVisions is a premier specialized custom compounder. We are uniquely equipped to provide solutions to your thermoplastic material challenges, through true polymer science and formulation expertise. Our highly engineered products can be found in a myriad of applications across a broad range of industries. Examples of how we turn polymers into solutions are all around you from baby bottle nipples to roofing membranes to undersea cables to frozen entree plates. For more information contact: Ms. Maggie Baumann, email: mbaumann@outlook.com About FRX Innovations FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning textiles, electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame-retardant plastics and additives market.Nofia is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 