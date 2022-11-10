Questex LLC: Questex's Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum attracts investors representing €15bn assets under management across Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022's Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum, Europe's only resort and leisure focused investment conference, took place October 17-19 at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Algarve Resort, Portugal. The event brought together more than 300 resort, residential and leisure professionals and attracted over 50 globally active investors, representing €15.1bn of assets under management.



More than half (54%) of the audience were from the Iberian market, which provided a valuable opportunity for the global investors in attendance to connect with local owners, operators and market experts.

Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum sponsors are comprised of the most influential organisations in the resort, leisure and residential space, including Azora, one of the largest investment managers in the European leisure sector, Marriott International, the largest global hotel brand, CBRE, the largest global real estate advisory firm and Savills, the leading residential advisor.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Questex said, "R&R is the only hospitality investment forum focused on the ever-ardent leisure sector and the investors, owners, operators and advisors that specialize in leisure resorts and branded residences. The leisure sector has led the recovery which has attracted global capital looking for resorts boosted by optimism for continued growth in consumer demand and the confidence in the sector was palpable at R&R this year."

Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum delegates found the event productive with Alexander Schneider, President, Nikki Beach Hotels stating: "I think the impact R&R delivers is that it's not only about the deal-making, it's really also about educating and exchanging ideas. This is more important than ever because the luxury consumer is changing at a pace in which the hospitality industry can't keep up, and at R&R we talk about this change and about finding solutions."

Roger Allen, CEO, RLA Global added: "I think it's a fantastic event to be able to speak directly with investors, developers, operators, all in one wonderful location. It's been a very productive and successful two days and if you are a stakeholder in hospitality, interested in resort destinations and real estate, this is the conference that addresses that very topic and allows you to network with other players in the industry, which is key."

The appeal and relevance of Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum for the resort and leisure-focused investment community is clear. Leisure accommodation showed itself to be relatively resilient through the last couple of years, and has materially outperformed during the post-pandemic recovery. As a result, major hotel companies have shifted their focus to resorts and leisure focused concepts, and institutional capital sees leisure hospitality as an increasingly important part of an investment portfolio built on strong underlying demand fundamentals which are predicted to endure through the medium and long-term. R&R is unique in its remit, with a focus entirely on resort and residential hospitality, and is also one of the only events to provide delegates with a curated, immersive resort experience, in a leading leisure destination.

To learn more about Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum, visit https://www.randrforum.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy - connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488

Leah Braithwaite

Marketing Director

Resort and Residential Hospitality Forum

lbraithwaite@questex.com