Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - West coast-based financial services firm, Citizen Mint, announces the launch of its new platform to provide access to more impact investment opportunities. The platform intends to positively impact society and the environment through alternative investments while seeking competitive returns. The firm also assists investors in diversifying their investment portfolio with access to private markets, believing that democratizing access to the private markets will help solve some of the critical challenges we face globally.

With its platform, Citizen Mint focuses on providing specific investment opportunities in the private market that aim to solve an environmental or social challenge. To facilitate that, they will provide a number of investment categories including affordable housing, alternative energy, financial inclusion, resource sustainability and empowerment among others. The firm seeks to create potential and measurable impacts such as employment generation, greenhouse gas reduction, afforestation, financial inclusion and more through these investments. According to the firm, investing in the private market, especially when rising inflation affects stock markets, ensures diversification, increased investment opportunities, and the ability to align with personal values or interests.

"We know the power of investors coming together will create the impact we need to have on our world. We believe that private capital is the solution to our global challenges, and by giving more investors access to private markets, we can start tackling those challenges today. Therefore, we connect investors with private market opportunities, creating the positive societal and environmental change they want to see, all while seeking to secure their financial future," says Josh Hile, CEO of Citizen Mint.

Citizen Mint makes it easy for investors and financial advisors to make an investment with their platform. Focusing on ease of use and transparency, the platform enables investors to complete the documentation process within minutes. It also provides comprehensive financial data and impact metrics to the investors. Data on the impact created by the investments include the number of people who benefited from the project, the number of jobs created, trees planted, communities supported, carbon reduction etc.

"We established our firm after recognizing the lack of access most investors have to private market impact investments. To solve this we founded Citizen Mint to democratize access to private markets that positively impact society and the environment. We are committed to creating new and more direct pathways to invest in sustainable projects," says Marshall Dunford, CTO of Citizen Mint.

Citizen Mint was founded by Josh Hile and Marshall Dunford in early 2022 and the team is located on the West Coast. The firm is committed to streamlining the process of getting into a private investment through its impact investment platform.

