Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Einmalig große Kurschance!? Jetzt Handlungsbedarf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DD6Z ISIN: BMG2415A1137 Ticker-Symbol: HQ3 
Tradegate
10.11.22
18:54 Uhr
12,120 Euro
-0,100
-0,82 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COOL COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOL COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,16012,26010.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2022 | 19:41
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cool Company Ltd.: Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022

We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo") announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd ("QCT"), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd ("EPS").

CoolCo announces today that it has completed the acquisition for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $660 million. CoolCo financed the purchase price with the $170 million primary element of a follow-on equity offering dated November 2, 2022 and assumed debt.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



COOL COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.