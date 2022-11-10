Ness Ziona, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Newsight Imaging Ltd. ("Newsight"), today announced that Eli Assoolin, CEO, Eyal Yatskan, CTO of Newsight Imaging will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit virtually. Newsight Imaging (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. Newsight's depth camera sensors for machine vision serve verticals such as Mobile & Metaverse, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Automotive Safety, etc. The Company recently launched its one-of-a-kind solid-state LiDAR reference design, the eTOF LiDAR, based on the NSI1000 sensor. In addition, Newsight has developed a spectral chip backed by AI technology, demonstrated in SpectraLIT. SpectraLIT offers a unique and affordable solution for remote healthcare, real time diagnosis, and quality inspection solutions for water, food & beverage, etc. The Company has US and EU patents and has received multiple grants by the Israeli Innovation Authority. For more information visit www.newsight.com.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15 2022

Presentation: November 15th at 12:30 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rHR-ZO31QuCZkA9yejWSDA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging Ltd. ("Newsight") is a leading-edge developer and producer of award winning, disruptive vision sensing chips, devices, and applications. Newsight has developed advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis, with five sensors launched in 4 years, and thirty-three global partners in forty countries.

A technology leader in sensors for LiDAR and 3D perception

Market leading provider of eTOF technology for high resolution and affordable 3D vision

Developer of cutting-edge cost-effective spectral technology for IOT real-time portable sensing

Through its Virusight subsidiary, designer, and manufacturer of the SpectraLIT, AI driven pathogen diagnostic solutions for antigen detection, including for Covid, HIV, influenzas, HPV, and others. Compliant with ISO13485, CE mark for IVD

Through its Watersight subsidiary, deployment of the AcquaRing for water quality and process control

On August 30, 2022, Newsight Imaging announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly listed through a merger transaction with Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close as early as the fourth quarter of 2022, at which point the combined company's common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "NSIM".

About Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. ("VSAC") is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") that has been established to focus on the acquisition of vision sensing technologies ("VST") including hardware solutions (chips / modules / systems), related application software, artificial intelligence and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. For more information visit www.vision-sensing.com.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

