Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Based on the nominations and votes submitted by community locals, Joe Carteret, CEO of real estate company The Carteret Group, has been recognized as Charlotte's Best Real Estate Agent by the Charlotte Observer as part of the publication's annual Charlotte's Best awards feature.

"I am blessed each day to lead an amazing organization, built through hard work, integrity, a network of the best partners in the business, and most importantly, our awesome clients, who gave us their trust with some of the most important decisions of their lives," says Carteret. "We're in the relationship business and we take pride in serving this great city. While we are still wrapping our heads around the recognition of winning first place in this category, we are filled with gratitude and humbly thank you for your business and love."

Carteret is a North Carolina native who became a licensed real estate agent in early 2020. He credits his rapid evolution from a solo agent to a highly-connected team builder with an abundance of market knowledge to the relationships he has grown and nurtured with fellow brokers and real estate professionals. Carteret owns his own real estate firm, partnered with eXp Realty, to ensure his clients have a global reach wherever their journey may take them. He has established a growing and trusted network of vetted real estate professionals across the world with a commitment to protecting the financial interests of his clients.

"I love being around people and being a part of a team," says Carteret. "We officially started building the team in February 2021 and now we have agents across the state that have joined us. We are currently sharpening the team that we have while continuing to bring on high-caliber talent."

The Carteret Group offers high-touch real estate concierge services for those looking to buy, sell, and invest in multiple markets throughout the Carolinas with plans to grow based on the specific needs of its clients. It provides commercial development services for companies looking to establish or grow a business presence in the Charlotte region.

Carteret tributes his mentor Ryan Serhant, CEO of Serhant. and star of Million Dollar Listing New York, for creating The Sell It Like Serhant community, which has over 20,000 members from 110 countries. Carteret's team continues to use this community as another resource to grow its expertise and to ensure the group's clients have access to the very best real estate partners worldwide.

"As real estate professionals, we understand that buying or selling a property is more than just a transaction," says Carteret. "It's a life-changing experience. That's why we are dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all of our clients. We take great pride in the relationships we build and always work relentlessly on the client's behalf to help them achieve their real estate dreams. Our philosophy is simple: clients always come first. We pledge to be in constant communication with clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process."

About The Carteret Group

The Carteret Group is focused on empowering our clients to fulfill their dreams throughout the Carolinas. We are unorthodox in our approach to a very traditional business and relentless in meeting the needs of people. We help clients buy, sell, and invest in both residential and commercial real estate. We also offer residential and commercial development services to ensure the seamless execution of our client's vision for their real estate projects. We offer programs for first-time buyers, seasoned property owners, investors, and companies.

The Carteret Group and Joe Carteret are affiliated with eXp Realty, a licensed NC and SC real estate firm. NC C22682. Joe Carteret is licensed to provide real estate services in the state of NC (NC 318692).

Fair Housing Provider

The Carteret Group, Exp Realty, and Joe Carteret provide equal professional service without regard to the race, color, religion, gender (sex), disability (handicap), familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any prospective client, customer, or of the residents of any community.

