Full Hearts LA Announces Winter Release and Receive Collection

Full Hearts LA, the Los Angeles-based spiritual streetwear company, launches winter collection "Release & Receive" to help people receive the same energy they are putting out.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Full Hearts LA, the Southern California based clothing brand known for producing Streetwear with Purpose, is launching its newest Release and Receive Collection just in time for winter. "In essence, spirituality involves the recognition of a force, feeling, or belief that there is something greater than self and mankind. It's about love, expression, and positivity with a let-it-be type mentality. The belief in a divine, higher being that oversees life as we know it has been around since the beginning of time. Today, we still see this belief in the form of religion as a whole. Recently, however, spirituality began to take on a form of its own and has become especially popular with the younger generations" stated the company's founder, Jared Jennings.

The contemporary streetwear brand is heavily based on the founders connection to spirituality. "Spirituality saw the same boom in the 60s and 70s by those who were dubbed as hippies by those who didn't fully understand or support their ideas and beliefs. You'll notice that modern-day spirituality supporters are dubbed hipsters. Some things never change" the founder continued in their official statement about the fall collection.

According to the brand, spirituality itself is very empowering and promotes self-awareness, but may be something the older generations still struggle with today. Its image has been viewed as a fad. With the past in mind, Full Hearts LA has launched a clothing brand to rewrite the narrative of spirituality in a positive light with hopes of keeping spirituality alive and well for generations to come.

"Our intention with this brand is to showcase spirituality and remove the stigma behind it. Spirituality isn't hippies and crystals, it's the energy you put out when you move through life and the impact you leave on this earth", shared Jennings, who is both the Founder and Creative Director of Full Hearts. "Our goal is to create a streetwear brand that encompasses the heart of spirituality that can be worn anywhere, from the club to the grocery store and even the gym. Our brand is focused on transcending the consumer into a life of higher purpose."

Full Hearts LA allows those in the spiritual community around the world to wear clothing of purpose and self-expression. With modern technology and access to information being so convenient today, spirituality has a chance to live on and prove not to be another fad.

ABOUT FULL HEARTS LA

Full Hearts LA is a Los Angeles-based clothing brand built with the intention of changing the narrative about spirituality. Each piece of aesthetic streetwear has spiritual symbolism incorporated in the designs and is produced in limited batches. Its purpose is to help those who love streetwear and spirituality to live a life of purpose through spiritual symbolism.

For more information, visit https://fullhearts-la.com

Contact: contact@fullheartsla.com

