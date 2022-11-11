Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - SBID launched the service to sell Bitcoin in Dubai for cash in order to meet the increasing demand by crypto enthusiasts in the UAE. As the tradable crypto assets are getting recognized in Dubai, SBID improves work performance to satisfy the needs of crypto lovers.

As the demand for cryptocurrencies by startups grows, SBID searches for ways to broaden its cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions in Dubai. One of the goals of SBID in Dubai, the UAE's capital, is to make digital currencies available to every crypto lover. As a result, SBID tries to do its best to provide customers in Dubai with first-class cryptocurrency services.

Dedicated team to assist crypto lovers

The dedicated team assigned by the SBID management to deal with cryptocurrency transactions in the office. According to SBID, they are in the progress of making crypto-related matters simple for customers with the help of professional and hardworking team members. The professional team is on line 7/24, answering all the questions asked by the customers. Besides that, the office is equipped with the latest types of equipment to facilitate the service and increase productivity even more.

The variety of payment solutions makes life easier for crypto enthusiasts at SBID. As per the website, customers can sell Bitcoin in Dubai for cash within a few minutes. They mentioned that customers can get AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham), EUR (Euro), USD (United States Dollar), and some other fiat currencies. This service ensures customers from any other country can easily buy and sell Bitcoin in Dubai for cash.

Instructions to sell Bitcoin in Dubai for cash

On the website of the SBID, it is mentioned that anyone can sell BTC in Dubai for cash after completing the 3 steps. Here are the 3 steps visitors should do to sell bitcoin in Dubai:

1. Visit the office of SBID in Dubai with ID or passport

2. Find the market price of Bitcoin and calculate how much you want to sell

3. Get fiat currency after selling bitcoin in AED, USD, and EUR

In the SBID Dubai office, not only locals but also foreigners can sell Bitcoin in Dubai fast. Citizens of different countries can also visit the office with their passports to sell bitcoin in Dubai in a few minutes.

About SBID

SBID (Sell Bitcoin in Dubai) is an OTC crypto shop where visitors can easily buy and sell crypto with cash in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The shop enables locals and foreigners to sell bitcoin in Dubai for cash in just 3 simple steps. SBID allows crypto enthusiasts to buy and sell +1000 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and stablecoins such as USDT (tether) in Dubai at their office.

