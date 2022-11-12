DJ First Time Joining Taobao Double Eleven Festival, Macau Pass MPay's Online Payment Traffic Peaked by 20 Times

(Macau, November 12, 2022) - The 2022 Double 11 event ended in the early morning of November 12. As in previous years, the sales festival of major e-commerce platforms took place in two periods: the first period started from 8 PM on October 31 to November 3, and the second period started from 8 PM on November 10 to November 11, bringing better shopping experience to consumers through various innovative promotions.

MPay, the e-wallet operated by Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass"), cooperated with Alipay+ (a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions launched by Ant Group Co., Ltd. ???????????? and its subsidiaries), has officially tapped into Taobao (Macao, China) to provide electronic payment services to its users since October 25. Residents in Macao and other registered users who are not Mainland Chinese residents can now use MPay to make payments in Macau patacas directly when shopping online with Taobao (Macao, China).

During this year's Double Eleven Festival, MPay launched a number of promotional activities, including no handling fee for paying on Taobao (Macao, China) with MPay, and MOP30 off for every purchase of MOP 200 during Double Eleven. Additional discounts include RMB50 off for every RMB300 on Tmall (Macao, China) and RMB30 off for every RMB200 on Taobao (Macao, China) (applicable from 8pm on October 31 to November 3 and 8pm on November 10 to November 11, 2022) can also be added. In addition, MPay users can also use mCoin to exchange Taobao coupons, the red packets, discount codes, payment coupons, cross-store discounts and other multiple offers, allowing Macao residents to truly participate in this e-commerce carnival.

Man Wong, COO of Macau Pass said that during the Double Eleven Festival, the team of Macau Pass went all out to ensure good payment experience for consumers in Macao. On November 10, peak traffic using MPay to make online payments increased nearly 20 times compared with normal days, and the overall operation of the platform remained stable and orderly. Since joining Taobao (Macao, China) two weeks ago, MPay has been making continuous efforts to bring more enjoyment to local residents in Macao in making payment on one-stop cross-border e-commerce shopping.

Facing the increasing consumer demand in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macau Pass, being a leading payment service provider in Macao, will continue to carry out extensive cross-border payment business cooperation between Macao and the Mainland China by actively consolidating resources from all parties during this year's Double Eleven Festival, to facilitate Macao to become a smart city and bring more convenience to the residents in Macao.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in electronic payment services, lottery, mobile games and entertainment and marketing technical services and non-lottery hardware supply markets with a focus on Mainland China and Macao. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories:

(i) Lottery:

(a) lottery hardware sales;

(b) lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services;

(ii) Electronic payment:

(a) provision of payment card services and ancillary services;

(b) provision of e-wallet services;

(c) provision of acquiring services for other payment platforms;

(iii) Games and entertainment and marketing technical services; and

(iv) Non-lottery hardware supply (including sales and leasing).

AGTech is an associate member of Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

