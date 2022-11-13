Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.

YES WORLD is a climate tech startup focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions. The most important feature of YES Token is its ability to warehouse, tokenize and standardize voluntary carbon offsets.

YES WORLD Token is also creating a larger array of varied utility services to generate awareness around global warming challenges, to bring a critical mass to join the mission, and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024, when it intends to be enrolled in more than 50 leading Crypto Exchanges by March 2023.

The token was launched by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, the promoter and co-founder of YES WORLD. He has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change. Under Dr Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD token has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD uses blockchain technology to add value to the consumers' lives without disrupting the environment, inspiring people to choose a healthier, greener, more compassionate lifestyle. The token is aimed to be used by corporations and public organisations who will exchange tokens to offset their carbon footprint through several utility-based services to build a strong community.

