DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2022 / 09:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1095.4767
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 436168
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN
November 14, 2022 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)