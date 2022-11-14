'Cost of Studying,' 'Post-Graduation Work Opportunities,' and 'Cost of Living' Are Top Factors to International Students, according to ApplyBoard's Trends Report

The trends report, titled "A New Era of Student Choice Begins," dives into the top trends in international education for 2023 and beyond.

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual trends report published by ApplyBoard, the technology platform democratizing access to education, shares insights on which countries international students are attracted to, top concerns for international students when choosing where to study, and key trends shaping the international education sector.

Enabling student success is ApplyBoard's number one priority. The report can help higher education institutions and countries identify ways they can better meet student needs. Meti Basiri, a Co-Founder of ApplyBoard and former international student himself, believes it will be critical for countries to improve and innovate to compete for international talent over the next couple of years.

"The countries and institutions that succeed in bringing in top talent will be those that prioritize student success," says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder, ApplyBoard.

The report leverages ApplyBoard's exclusive data, industry reports, and government data to shed light on the important factors that will enable student success. The ApplyBoard Pulse Survey asked counsellors what aspects of studying abroad students were most concerned about when choosing where to study. Affordability took the top spot. Cost of studying (85%) was considered the top concern followed by post-graduation work opportunities (80%) and cost of living (73%).

"The trends report provides transparency about which aspects of studying internationally are the most important," continues Basiri. "It serves as a helpful reminder that international students have a tremendous number of options in front of them. Students' wants and needs are constantly shifting. Countries and governments need to listen in order to keep up."

With job vacancies reaching historic highs around the world, connecting with international talent continues to be a top priority for popular study abroad destinations. Attracting the best and brightest international students will lead to more innovation around the world.

The report also looks at the relationship between what fields of study students are searching for and how they connect to vacancies sectors are experiencing. For example, searches for fields of study related to the health industry on the ApplyBoard Platform jumped 3.8 percentage points in 2022 compared to 2020. Searches for science programs rose by 3.7 percentage points over the same period. This increased interest in health and sciences indicates that future international students are listening to the needs of the sector and may be poised to fill certain labour gaps.

Read the full report online here.

