Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces Appointment of U.S. Healthcare Executive to its Board of Directors

Alexis Wukich brings fifteen years of years of executive, legal and talent management experience in U.S. healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced the appointment of Ms. Alexis Wukich to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Alexis has fifteen years of experience as an entrepreneur, lawyer, and talent management leader in the U.S. medical industry. She served as Executive Vice President and Corporate Counsel of Danan Healthcare Consulting Group - a company focusing on long term-care and ancillary services in the Pittsburgh area. Alexis was also Managing Director of Arriba International Staffing Service - a healthcare staffing company that specialized in the recruitment, sponsorship, and placement of international healthcare staff. She has a Master of Business Administration from University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business and a JD Law from University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

"We are so pleased that Alexis has chosen to join our Board," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "She brings a clear understanding of the challenges faced by Americans when seeking healthcare solutions. The combination of her unique operations, legal and government relations experience in U.S. healthcare is invaluable as we focus and advance our growth in the U.S. market."

"There is an immediate and urgent need in the U.S. market for the integrated healthcare solutions that Empower Clinics can offer," said Alexis Wukich. "I see in my own healthcare experience and network that Americans can clearly benefit from the convenience of healthcare solutions that offers multi-disciplinary clinic services, diagnostic laboratory services and at-home testing products - all of which form the pillars of Empower Clinics. I look forward to supporting Empower's business development in the U.S. and to contributing to its overall success."

Board members of Empower Clinics play a pivotal role in overseeing its strategic plan and governance, while also supporting its vision, purpose, values, and strategic growth priorities.

The Company also announces the resignation of Director Ms. Yoshi Tyler effective immediately.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

