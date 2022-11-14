The Glimpse Group, Inc.: New TRYO App Will Revolutionize How People Shop Online

TRYO is the first multi-brand, multi-category virtual try-on experience that puts the entire shopping journey in the palm of your hand.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / TRYO is the first multi-brand, multi-category virtual try-on experience that puts the entire shopping journey in the palm of your hand. TRYO is creating a vast library of 3D branded models, with over 500 items at launch (including products from Cartier, Gucci, Adidas, New Era, to name a few). TRYO is a one-stop shopping experience where users can virtually try on footwear, watches, hats, and eyewear, with new brands and products added weekly. TRYO was developed by QReal , a cutting-edge creator of world-class 3D and Augmented Reality experiences for platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and the Metaverse. QReal is a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group . With the advanced augmented reality technology from QReal, TRYO allows users to experience wearing fashion accessories like hats, glasses, shoes or watches before purchasing.

While online sales accounted for $1.050 trillion of total U.S. retail sales last year, approximately $218 billion of online purchases were returned, as it's difficult for shoppers to truly know how an item will fit or look without first trying it on. This is about to change with TRYO.

Now users have the tools at their fingertips to make better selections when shopping.

Customers won't need to wait in anticipation for the product they purchased to arrive, only to discover the color is off or the item doesn't match the web photos. A study by Snap shows that 66% of shoppers who use augmented reality tech are less likely to return items. In the same study, 80% of respondents said they feel more confident in their purchases when using augmented reality tools. Coupled with Google's announcement that they're evolving search and shopping to become more visual by prioritizing 3D models, TRYO is the engine powering the next evolution of online shopping.

Adoption of 3D product models has been slowed by large upfront costs to produce high quality models. TRYO's library of ultra-realistic branded items will significantly lower the costs for any brand or retailer wanting to adopt 3D on a product display page or wanting to offer virtual try-ons. QReal has partnered with Wanna Fashion for their watch and shoe try-on capabilities, and developed their own try-on tech for hats and sunglasses built on Apple's ARKit. TRYO seeks to elevate 3D fashion. "Not only do we want to change the future of shopping and make it more fun and easy for consumers," says Mike Cadoux, Co-Founder, TRYO, "we want to show brands how easy it could be to embed a virtual try-on experience into their own websites. It may seem like a daunting task, but we're able to do it. TRYO shows it can be done."

Eye it. Try it. Buy it. TRYO.

Download TRYO on the App Store or view the 3D models in the digital showroom at tryo.io

For all press inquiries please email QReal GM, Mike Cadoux mcadoux@qreal.io

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724777/New-TRYO-App-Will-Revolutionize-How-People-Shop-Online