Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that CEO Ilan Sobel will host an online investor presentation on Wednesday, November 16. Following the October 25th breakthrough achievement and other important recent developments at BHSC and in the Cannabis market, the Company invites all interested investors and media to register for this event, where Ilan Sobel will share updated details on the multi-pronged strategy to bring unique cannabis products to the North American market.

Please register for the Wednesday November 16, 2pm EST | 11am PST Zoom Conference here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y44ONRvVQ9Ou5bhWtHrvAA

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session, and any questions regarding the Company or the November 16 Webinar can be directed to info@bioharvest.com.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured. There is no assurance that the company will develop medical solutions targeting key indicators such as ADHD, pain management and anxiety. Marketing products with such claims would require FDA approval in the US and similar approvals in other jurisdictions which would require a lengthy and expensive approval process including clinical trials the outcome of which would be uncertain and cannot be assured. Although the Farm Act has removed prohibitions on the sale of CBD from hemp products there is no assurance the company will be able to successfully market such products nationwide which would require significant marketing expenditures and customer acceptance that is uncertain and cannot be assured

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

