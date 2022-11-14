St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Atlantic Standard (HVAC) is a licensed heating and air conditioning company that has taken initiative for the past two years to reduce Canada's carbon footprint through energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions to provide greater impact for Canadian communities. The company has announced the acquisition of a warehouse and distribution operation from a local Ontario company, making Atlantic Standard the region's exclusive BOSCH dealer.

As a result of this merger, the vision of the company is to transform households into energy-efficient homes, with minimal impact on the environment, while at the same time allowing customers to save money and contribute to their communities in a positive way. Atlantic Standard is committed to partnering with leading energy manufacturers and retailers as part of its environmental commitment. Due to BOSCH's outstanding contribution to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency, this exclusive distribution represents a major accomplishment for Atlantic Standard (HVAC).





As a testament to Bosch's commitment to providing partners with energy efficient products, Bosch has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award. EPA's ENERGY STAR program annually recognizes businesses and organizations for their superior energy achievements that protect the environment. ENERGY STAR® award-winning companies lead their industries in producing and selling energy-efficient products and services, as well as in developing and adopting strategies that provide substantial energy savings in the buildings in which people live and work. The exclusive partnership with Atlantic Standard (HVAC) marks a major milestone in their efforts to create a greener world through the Canadian Greener Homes Initiative.

A number of grants and loans are available through the Canada Greener Homes Initiative for the purpose of evaluating homes and retrofitting them to become more environmentally friendly. Home energy efficiency retrofits are classified into a number of different categories, including insulation, windows, doors, and air sealing, as well as mechanical and renewable energy systems, which are all eligible for the program. With the goal of contributing to creating a greener planet, Atlantic Standard (HVAC) has introduced alternative strategies that have enabled them to reduce the costs of their customers' bills as well as make their lives more comfortable while preserving energy on a nationwide scale.





Along with its green initiative, Atlantic Standard (HVAC) collaborates with local communities to develop greater social impact initiative programs that will provide young people with support programs, systems, and opportunities to succeed in the world. The company's aim is to enable the younger generation to achieve their goals by providing individualized support, recognizing their unique characteristics, and giving them the opportunities they need. In order to improve the lives of teenagers who are most vulnerable, the company supports organizations that provide services that benefit the next generation. Due to its inherent durability and sustainability, it has also proved to be an effective means of adapting successfully to the changes in the environment.

Through this acquisition, Atlantic Standard has strengthened its position to continue to offer home automation and energy efficiency solutions in an attempt to reduce the country's environmental carbon footprint at the same time as being a solid example to other countries in the same industry. Atlantic Standard HVAC is excited about what the future holds and aims to become a global leader in innovation while also protecting the environment.

