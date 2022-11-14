Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Daura Capital Corp. (TSXV: DUR.P) (the "Company" or "Daura"), a capital pool company under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that, due to unfavorable market conditions, it will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction to acquire Estrella Gold S.A.C. ("Estrella") and Estrella's Cochabamba Project located in the Ancash Region of Peru (the "Cochabamba Project") under the originally proposed conditions at this time. Daura and the Estrella shareholders have mutually agreed to terminate the provisions of the definitive agreement dated March 30, 2021 relating to the proposed acquisition of Estrella. Daura is in discussions with Estrella with respect to the repayment of a total of C$75,000 and US$115,000 loaned by Daura to Estrella. The amounts loaned to Estrella are secured by the assets of Estrella and bear interest at rate of 10% per annum.

Daura will continue to evaluate alternative structures for acquiring Estrella and/or the Cochabamba Project, and will also evaluate alternative acquisition opportunities to with a view towards completing its qualifying transaction. Daura is in the process of seeking approval from the TSXV for the resumption of trading in Daura's common shares.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Estrella's ability to repay the amounts loaned by Daura and Daura's ability to realize on the collateral granted by Estrella; and other risks and uncertainties.

