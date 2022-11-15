

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 5.0 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 5.2 percent and down sharply from 6.3 percent in September.



The bureau also said that retail sales fell 0.5 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent after rising 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up an annual 5.8 percent, missing expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The jobless rate in China was 5.5 percent in October, in line with expectations and unchanged from the September reading.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de