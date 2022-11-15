FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2022 Presentation

November 15, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST).



In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/AFsFIAbO/register

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the third quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:

youtu.be/tsU0jebpux0

The short video and the third quarter 2022 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



