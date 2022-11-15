Wim Guilliams to succeed Christophe Boizard as CFO of Ageas

Today, Ageas announces that, with effect 1 June 2023, and subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, Wim Guilliams will succeed Christophe Boizard who announced his intention to retire as CFO Ageas after a tenure of more than 11 years.

With Wim Guilliams, the current CFO of Ageas's Belgian subsidiary AG Insurance, Ageas appoints an experienced executive with extensive financial knowledge and someone very familiar with the Group and the insurance sector.

Through the senior management positions he held before in various financial groups, and having led the implementation project of the new IFRS 17 accounting rules within Ageas, Wim is fully equipped to successfully lead the Ageas Finance community and to contribute to the further development of the company.

Wim Guilliams joined Ageas in 2015 as CFO of AG Insurance. Prior to this he held several executive and Board positions within KBC Group in Belgium and Eastern Europe, and within ING Insurance in Belgium.

As newly appointed CFO, Wim will also be proposed as a member of the Ageas Board of Directors at the General shareholders meeting of 17 May 2023. Wim's appointment is subject to the approval of the National Bank of Belgium.

As of 1 January 2023, Wim will be appointed Deputy CFO of Ageas in order to initiate the transition with Christophe.

AG Insurance also announced this morning that a successor to Wim Guilliams as CFO of AG has been appointed. For more details, we refer to AG's press release(French version).

HansDeCuyper,CEOAgeas: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Christophe Boizard for his outstanding contribution in bringing Ageas to where it stands today.

During his tenure as CFO, Christophe built a solid financial team and has been incremental in the launch of the reinsurance business.

He also successfully issued several debt programmes and managed to strongly improve the Group's financial ratings. Christophe is leaving us with a strong financial basis from which the Group can further develop.

As a colleague within the Executive Committee for the past 11 years, I would also like to thank Christophe for his sharp analysis and his focus on performance which has proven to be of great value in the development of the Group"

Wim Guilliams, CFO AG Insurance: "I'm honoured to be taking up the role of CFO of Ageas and thrilled to continue the excellent work of my predecessor. Ageas has a strong reputation for delivering and I look forward to working with the Group's entire finance community to contribute to the achievement of our objectives and to Ageas's sustainable growth."

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

