Dienstag, 15.11.2022
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2022 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Statement by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) regarding the application of MAR in market soundings (12/22)

The Issuer Surveillance function at Nasdaq Stockholm AB would like to draw the
issuers' attention to the statement published today, November 15, 2022, by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA"), titled "Reminder
regarding inside information regulations". The statement stresses the
importance of compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation's provisions on
the handling of inside information when conducting market soundings. 

The SFSA's statement is available at:
https://www.fi.se/sv/publicerat/nyheter/2022/viktigt-folja-insiderreglerna-nar-b
orsbolag-tar-in-kapital/ 

We refer to the SFSA for any questions regarding the statement.

You can contact the Issuer Surveillance function by phone at +46 (8) 405 70 50
or by e-mail at iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
