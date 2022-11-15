This week European DataWarehouse (EDW), Europe's first securitisation repository, celebrated 10 years of the centralisation, transparency, and standardisation of European loan-level data for the securitisation market.

EDW marked the occasion with an in-person celebration in Frankfurt am Main. The event included keynote speeches from Dr. Joachim Nagel, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse.

In his speech, Dr. Joachim Nagel, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank highlighted the importance of transparency in capital markets. He said, "Given its achievements, this is exactly what European DataWarehouse provided, thus making it possible to rebuild the asset-backed securities market in the euro area."

EDW Chairman, Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo delivered a retrospective on EDW and also looked to the future of capital markets in Europe, highlighting the role securitisation plays in funding the real economy and the green transition.

At the end of the evening, EDW recognised the recipients of its first annual Data Quality Award. This year EDW presented two awards; one for Data Quality of the Decade (2012-2022), awarded to Europea de Titulización S.A. (EDT) and one for Best Data Quality Deal of the Year (2021-2022), which was awarded to Intesa San Paolo for their deal, Intesa San Paolo BRERA Sec S.r.l. RMBS 2021.

From 2023, the annual award will be presented at the TSI Congress in Berlin.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and dissemination of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

