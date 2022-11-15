The "Europe Sustainable Tourism Market Size, Segmentation by Category and Geography, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European sustainable tourism market had total revenues of $37.5 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8% between 2016 and 2021.

Sustainable Tourism in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

Sustainable tourism minimizes the negative impacts and maximize the positive impacts of tourism as an activity, while conserving resources or using them wisely in order to maintain their long-term viability. It takes full account of socioeconomic, cultural, environmental impacts and addresses the needs of visitors, industry, and host communities.

The domestic segment accounted for the largest proportion of the market in 2021, with total revenues of $20.7 billion, equivalent to 55.1% of the market's overall value

In the Green Destinations' top 100 sustainable destinations for 2021, which selects the 100 best Good Practice Stories, 10 destinations were located in Portugal, five in Spain, two in Germany and two in the Netherlands.

Scope

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3. Market Data

3.1. Market value

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5. Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6. Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the leading companies ESG initiatives?

7.3. How is technology used to enable sustainability?

7.4. Are there any other notable players in the sustainable tourism market?

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Yum! Brands, Inc.

8.2. Accor SA

8.3. Air France-KLM SA

8.4. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

8.5. Booking Holdings Inc

8.6. SNCF Group

8.7. Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts

9. Macroeconomic Indicators

