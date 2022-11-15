Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed William Slack as President. Mr. Slack will commence in the role with immediate effect.

Cole Evans, CEO & Director, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Will to Enduro Metals' executive team. His comprehensive understanding of Enduro Metals and the project and his experience in equity capital markets will be an invaluable asset to the existing team as we continue to highlight the significance of our newly discovered Copper Gold Porphyry system at Burgundy Ridge. Will will be focused on the development of Enduro's capital markets initiatives and ensuring that the company is financed as we continue to deliver on the potential of our Newmont Lake Project."

About Enduro's New President

Will Slack is a co-founder of LHC Mine Finance who has been working with Enduro Metals over the last 12 months and was instrumental in the recent financing of the company. He is an experienced corporate financier who has worked with his business partner, Guy Wilkes, since 1997 providing advice to entrepreneurial growth companies and raising capital for junior mining companies. At Ocean Equities he was responsible for establishing the firm as one of the leading natural resources brokers in London, UK, having floated a number of companies in both the mining and Exploration & Production sectors. Will has also been involved in a number of start up ventures, advising management teams on incorporation, capital structure, acquisition of projects and the raising of capital.

Will Slack, President, commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Enduro Metals and working closely with Cole and his team to achieve the Company's strategic goals. The Newmont Lake Project is an impressive land package in a world-class jurisdiction and I am excited to be a part of its development. I'm looking forward to working with an outstanding technical and entrepreneurial management team."

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Slack. The options have an exercise price of $0.17 per share and will expire on November 15, 2027. The Company also proposes to grant Mr. Slack up to an aggregate of 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"). The option and RSU grants remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and, if approved, will be governed in accordance with the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, assuming such plan is approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting to be held on December 5, 2022.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

