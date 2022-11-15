Customers who migrate to Wasabi hot cloud storage can save up to 80% on storage costs compared to Amazon S3, Azure, and Google Cloud

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today introduced Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager, the industry's most affordable and highest performing cloud migration tool that allows businesses globally to move their data out of expensive hyperscale cloud environments like AWS S3 to Wasabi without egress fees or downtime. It also delivers seamless replication and synchronization of data between different Wasabi regions to reduce latency, meet compliance requirements, and foster best practices for data backup and recovery. Customers benefit from the flexibility of shifting data between clouds at any time, the ability to protect copies of data in different regions while increasing their cloud data performance and response time, and reducing overall storage costs.

Skyrocketing cloud prices and the current economic climate are leading many businesses to tighten their budgets and look for more affordable cloud storage solutions. However, exorbitant costs associated with cloud to cloud migration, like egress and data retrieval fees, and technical infrastructure challenges to migrate data back on premise and then to a new cloud, force many to stay locked into their current vendor.

Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager bypasses the high costs and technical hurdles associated with cloud to cloud migration. It uses private network connections to migrate data from AWS, Azure, GCP, and other S3 compliant storage directly to Wasabi. This reduces egress costs from those providers, avoids internet latency and bottlenecks, and provides fast and predictable performance that lets users rapidly move massive datasets. Data is transferred with no downtime, enabling customers to continue putting data into their original cloud quickly, and without stopping the data transfer. Meanwhile, the bucket replication feature allows customers to copy objects from a storage bucket in a specific Wasabi region to a different bucket in another Wasabi storage region.This is ideal for adding an extra layer of data protection, meeting compliance and sovereignty requirements, or minimizing latency.

Wasabi hot cloud storage is significantly less expensive and markedly faster than AWS S3 and similar providers, meaning it can be universally applied to any storage use case such as active archiving, backup, disaster recovery, storage for a custom application (active data), and more. At 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in, businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need to without complex pricing tiers. Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager helps users take advantage of lower cost storage as quickly as possible and start saving money right away.

"Wasabi's singular focus is to deliver the best cloud storage in the world, and Cloud Sync Manager marks the next step in our mission," said David Boland, vice president of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies. "Companies in the past may have wanted to leave their cloud provider, but couldn't afford to. Now, Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager allows customers to switch to the more affordable and higher performing Wasabi hot cloud storage for just pennies per GB, depending on the data source and geographical region, and start saving money immediately."

For more information on Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager, visit https://wasabi.com/cloud-sync-manager/.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005338/en/

Contacts:

wasabi@inkhouse.com