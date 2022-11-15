New hybrid training program offers three certifications, further demonstrating Anomali's commitment to its partners

Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations by delivering breakthrough levels of visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection and response, today announced the availability of its all-new Platinum Elite Technical Certification Program. To further drive the success of Anomali partners and customers, all partner engineers now have access to the same technical curriculum available to Anomali field and customer success engineers, regardless of their current partner level.

Partners that complete certification are eligible for Platinum Elite Status in the Anomali Resilience Partner Program. Since launching its all-new partner program in March 2022, Anomali has continued to invest in the channel, doubling its channel field personnel and hiring a dedicated Director of Channel Enablement.

"To date, the Resilience Partner Program has absolutely energized our partner base, more than tripling our partner engagement in just the first six months," said Chris Peterson, VP Worldwide Partnerships at Anomali. "By making our Platinum Elite Enablement Program available to all partners GSI, value-added reseller, or MSP Anomali is further investing in our partners, providing additional routes to market and enabling new services-driven revenue opportunities."

The new training is delivered as a hybrid learning model, incorporating both instructor-led and hands-on labs. It comprises three flexible modules, allowing partners to match technical skill development to their business model and scale their Anomali practice. The three available certifications are:

Anomali Proof of Value Certified Engineer Focused on pre-sales technical skill development;

Focused on pre-sales technical skill development; Anomali Certified ThreatStream Engineer - Further enabling partner engineers to deliver implementation and integration services for Anomali ThreatStream; and

- Further enabling partner engineers to deliver implementation and integration services for Anomali ThreatStream; and Anomali Platform Certified Engineer Enabling partner engineers to deliver implementation and integration services for The Anomali Platform.

"The technical certification training from Anomali is phenomenal," said Paul Lim, Regional Director, ANZ at Netpoleon. "The cloud delivery environment and interaction with Anomali engineers gives us the hands-on experience we can apply immediately into new service offerings for our channel partners and customers."

Platinum Elite is the top tier in the Anomali Resilience Partner Program and provides partners with several enhanced benefits to maximize margins and increase partner routes to market with The Anomali Platform, including:

Licensing to The Anomali Platform for the delivery of billable services;

Additional margins on the resale of the Anomali solutions;

CPE credits against CISSP continuing education requirements for partner engineers; and

Enhanced technical knowledge to deliver customer facing POV and implementation engagements.

"Growing a vendor's business requires technical knowledge transfer to enable a partner to provide implementation and professional services," said Craig Gledhill, CEO, ACA Pacific. "Anomali's new modular technical enablement program provides this. It also showcases Anomali's continued commitment to the channel, giving our partners' engineers the skills necessary to deliver great support to their customers and scale their Anomali business."

The Anomali Platform is a suite of products that work together and easily integrate into existing security stacks across multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. The Integrated product offerings deliver new and uniquely differentiated security visibility use cases to stop attackers and their breaches, including ransomware.

The product suite includes Match, a big data engine that correlates all telemetry with global intelligence to detect and respond at scale; ThreatStream, the leader in threat intelligence management and the largest repository of global intelligence; and Lens, the industry's only Natural Language Processing (NLP) extension that identifies all threats and IOCs in public and private data to detect the latest threats.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, delivering breakthrough levels of security visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection response. In a world filled with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, the Anomali Platform amplifies visibility, integrating with existing security controls, and enriching them with actionable context to stop the adversaries. Anomali helps customers and partners transform their SOC platform by elevating security efficacy and reducing their cost with automated processes at the heart of everything. The solution is anchored in big-data management and boasts the world's largest repository of global intelligence that supports native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses, large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers, and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world's critical infrastructure, companies, and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

