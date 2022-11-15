PKD Foundation: Twenty-Eight Care Centers Receive Centers of Excellence Recognition From the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases. In ADPKD, fluid-filled cysts develop and enlarge in both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. The polycystic kidney disease (PKD) Foundation-the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD by advancing research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness-has announced the formation of The PKD Foundation Centers of Excellence (COE). This program has been built upon the belief that the best way to provide ADPKD-centered care is through patient-focused, comprehensive care with the coordination and support of a patient navigation team. For additional information visit www.pkdcure.org/carecenters

Through an extensive process in which applications were reviewed by the COE Advisory Group made up of clinicians and patient stakeholders, 28 research institutions nationwide have been selected to receive the recognition as an ADPKD Centers of Excellence. In addition, the COE Advisory Group recommended an additional 15 institutions as a PKDF Partner Clinic.

"Congratulations to these nephrology practices on their Centers of Excellence and Partner Clinic recognition. We're looking forward to working closely with them to help those affected by ADPKD to find better care, maintain and improve their quality of life, and plan for the future," said Chris Rusconi, PhD, Interim CEO and Chief Research Officer of the PKD Foundation. "Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal. The organizations who've received our COE and Partner Clinic designations are doing incredible work to bring a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care. With comprehensive teams of experts in nephrology, radiology, hepatology, genetics, pain, and patient navigator services collaborating, we'll ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD."

The institutions receiving the COE designation are: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Columbia University Medical Center, Emory University, Geisinger Clinic, Indiana University School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic (Scottsdale, Arizona), Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville, FL), Mayo Clinic (Rochester, NY), Medical University of South Carolina, Nephrology Associates of Tidewater, Saint Louis University, The Rogosin Institute, Swedish Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of California San Diego, University of California San Francisco, University of Chicago, University of Colorado Denver, University of Iowa, University of Kansas Medical Center, University of Maryland, University of Miami, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of Vermont, University of Virginia Health, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Yale University.

These COE's provide a coordination of care for patients with ADPKD and their families/caregivers to eliminate barriers to timely care, facilitate flow through the health system and interactions with clinical research, increase patient and provider satisfaction, and serve as the first point of contact for patients and families with ADPKD.

The PKDF Partner Clinics, at their core, consist of at least one experienced ADPKD nephrologist who offers a defined plan for patients and follow-up to continually optimize clinical management. The following PKDF Partner Clinics are now part of a mentorship network with the experts at COEs through the program - Abington Memorial Hospital, Dallas Nephrology Associates, Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Nephrology and Hypertension Specialists (GA), North Carolina Nephrology Associates, Rockford Nephrology Associates, The Kidney Institute (TX), The Ohio State University, Thomas Jefferson University, University of Texas Health San Antonio, University of California Irvine, University of Michigan, University of Oklahoma and the University of Southern California.

Since 1982, the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, has proudly funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds, making them the largest private funder of PKD research. The organization funds basic, translational, and clinical research, nephrology fellowships, and scientific meetings with a simple goal: to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD.

