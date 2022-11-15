ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc., said, "In the quarter, Soluna continued to execute on our business plan delivering healthy hashrate and cash contribution margins despite low BTC prices and energy market volatility. We continue to focus our resources on energizing Project Dorothy, which we expect to double our existing operating footprint. Our team is working with ERCOT to finalize the details for an energization date. Dorothy is anticipated to be one of the lowest cost facilities of its kind in North America."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Key Financial Highlights for the third quarter include
- Total revenue of $6.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.1 million for the same year-over-year period. The increase was driven primarily by an additional site operating in 2022.
- BTC equivalent mined increased 12.4% from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Peak hashrate remained above 1 EH/s during the quarter.
- Cryptocurrency mining revenue of $5.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.0 million for the same year-over-year period. Megawatts deployed increased from approximately 2 megawatts at the beginning of 2021 to 20 megawatts for the Calvert City facility and 25 megawatts for the Murray facility in 2022.
- Data hosting revenue of $1.0 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million for the same year-over-year period. Compared to one year ago, hosting revenues now exclude any component related to power costs, which are treated as a pass-through item.
- General and administrative ("G&A") expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, totaled $5.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Of the $3.4 million increase, $1.3 million was due to an increase in personnel and $1.1 million due to certain complex transactions including Dorothy and the convertible note amendments.
- Net Loss for the quarter of $(55.9) million, or $(3.94) per share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a net loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.06) per share during the same year-over-year period, and compared to a net loss of $(6.6) million, or $(0.57) per share in the second quarter. Net loss for the quarter was materially impacted by the impairment of fixed assets ($28.1 million) and a loss on extinguishment of debt ($12.3 million).
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was a loss of ($3.6) million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary
*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting
($ in 000s, Unaudited)
FY 21
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Revenue
$13,010
$9,316
$8,676
$6,372
Cash Contribution Margin
$8,888
$5,206
$4,760
$1,194
Annualized Revenue
$13,010
$37,264
$34,704
$25,490
Annualized Contribution Margin
$8,888
$20,824
$19,042
$4,774
Dorothy Facility Update and Potential Contribution
Once the Company energizes Dorothy, anticipated to be one of the lowest cost facilities of its kind in North America, it will continue to refine the economic model of the first 50MW of this 100MW site. The table below updates a recent illustration of the earnings power of the site for current economic conditions, including current Bitcoin pricing and network hashrate.
Illustrative Monthly Earnings Power of Dorothy
|Illustrative Summary of Monthly Cash Contribution to Soluna from Dorothy
|($ in 000)
|100% Hosting
|50% / 50%
|100% Prop
|Dorothy 1A
311
539
766
|Dorothy 1B
458
792
1,127
|Total
769
1,331
1,893
Note: Represents non-GAAP financial metrics and forward looking statements.
Note: Assumes $17k BTC price, 270 EH / s network hash rate, 90% capacity factor, 95% availability factor, and estimated $35 / kWh average annual power costs (including assumed seasonal demand fees and taxes). Hosting contract based on $60 / kWh fixed rate. Assumes that purchased and hosted machines are 140 Th/s Bitmain XPs.
Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(56,143
)
$
(933
)
$
(79,379
)
$
(2,952
)
Interest expense
1,671
—
7,856
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
(547
)
—
(1,344
)
3
Depreciation and amortization
8,388
157
22,999
381
EBITDA
(46,631
)
(776
)
(49,867
)
(2,568
)
Adjustments: Non-cash items
Stock-based compensation costs
890
334
2,868
1,422
Loss on sale of fixed assets
988
—
2,606
—
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation
12,317
—
12,317
—
Impairment of equity investment
750
—
750
—
Impairment on fixed assets
28,086
—
28,836
—
Adjustments: Non-recurring items
Exchange registration expenses
—
—
293
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,600
)
$
(442
)
$
(2,490
)
$
(853
)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Contribution (Non-GAAP)
Q3 2022
Soluna Computing
Edith
Marie
Sophie
Dorothy
Corporate
Total
Corporate
Consolidated
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
(17)
(13,229)
(20,067)
(917)
(4,617)
(38,847)
(17,296)
(56,143)
-
-
Interest
424
424
1,247
1,671
Income tax (benefit) expense
(547)
(547)
(547)
Depreciation & amortization
96
2,308
3,605
2,374
8,383
5
8,388
EBITDA
79
(10,497)
(16,462)
(917)
(2,790)
(30,587)
(16,044)
(46,631)
Adjustments: Non-cash items
Stock-based compensation costs
9
7
3
321
340
550
890
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(24)
1,012
988
988
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation
-
12,317
12,317
Impairment of equity investment
-
750
750
Impairment on fixed assets
10,510
17,474
27,984
102
28,086
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA Contribution (Non-GAAP)
55
22
1,019
(914)
(1,457)
(1,275)
(2,325)
(3,600)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,083
$
10,258
Accounts receivable
2,029
531
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,621
977
Deposits on equipment
1,175
10,188
Current assets associated with discontinued operations
—
3,028
Total Current Assets
5,908
24,982
Other assets
1,190
1,121
Equity investment
—
750
Property, plant and equipment, net
63,511
44,597
Intangible assets, net
38,842
45,839
Operating lease right-of-use assets
282
405
Total Assets
$
109,733
$
117,694
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,843
$
2,958
Accrued liabilities
2,477
2,859
Line of credit
650
1,000
Notes payable
13,281
7,121
Current portion of debt
6,462
—
Deferred revenue
434
316
Operating lease liability
186
184
Income taxes payable
2
2
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations
—
1,243
Total Current Liabilities
27,335
15,683
Other liabilities
201
509
Long term debt
3,841
—
Operating lease liability
109
237
Deferred tax liability, net
8,929
10,277
Total Liabilities
40,415
26,706
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
Stockholders' Equity:
9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 1,252,299 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
3
1
Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 16,413,584 shares issued and 15,395,068 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 14,769,699 shares issued and 13,754,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
16
15
Additional paid-in capital
273,484
227,790
Accumulated deficit
(194,409
)
(123,054
)
Common stock in treasury, at cost, 1,018,516 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,015,493 shares at December 31, 2021
(13,798
)
(13,764
)
Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
65,296
90,988
Non-Controlling Interest
4,022
—
Total Stockholders' Equity
69,318
90,988
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
109,733
$
117,694
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cryptocurrency mining revenue
$
5,387
$
2,018
$
20,696
$
4,670
Data hosting revenue
985
1,106
3,668
1,106
Total revenue
6,372
3,124
24,364
5,776
Operating costs:
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation
4,100
623
11,092
1,272
Depreciation costs associated with cryptocurrency mining
6,010
156
15,872
380
Total cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue
10,110
779
26,964
1,652
Cost of data hosting revenue
1,078
964
3,192
964
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
5,686
2,316
15,441
6,118
Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses
2,378
1
7,127
1
Total general and administrative expenses
8,064
2,317
22,568
6,119
Impairment on equity investment
750
750
Impairment on fixed assets
28,086
-
28,836
-
Operating loss
(41,716
)
(936
)
(57,946
)
(2,959
)
Interest expense
(1,671
)
-
(7,856
)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation
(12,317
)
-
(12,317
)
-
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(988
)
-
(2,606
)
-
Other income, net
2
3
2
10
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations
(56,690
)
(933
)
(80,723
)
(2,949
)
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations
547
-
1,344
(3
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(56,143
)
(933
)
(79,379
)
(2,952
)
(Loss) Income before income taxes from discontinued operations (including (loss) gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $(21) and $7,581 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022)
(21
)
323
7,681
500
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
-
-
70
-
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(21
)
323
7,751
500
Consolidated net loss
(56,164
)
(610
)
(71,628
)
(2,452
)
(Less) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
272
-
272
-
Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.
$
(55,892
)
$
(610
)
$
(71,356
)
$
(2,452
)
Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share:
Net loss from continuing operations per share (Basic & Diluted)
$
(3.94
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(5.74
)
$
(0.27
)
Net income from discontinued operations per share (Basic & Diluted)
$
-
$
0.03
$
0.53
$
0.04
Basic & Diluted loss per share
$
(3.94
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(5.21
)
$
(0.23
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
14,698,013
12,702,393
14,494,356
11,413,678
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(71,628
)
$
(2,452
)
Net income from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,581 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022)
(7,751
)
(500
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(79,379
)
(2,952
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,999
381
Stock-based compensation
2,747
1,373
Consultant stock compensation
121
49
Deferred income taxes
(1,344
)
-
Impairment on fixed assets
28,836
-
Amortization of operating lease asset
151
121
Impairment on equity investment
750
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation
12,317
-
Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on notes
6,630
-
Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets
2,606
(6
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,498
)
(108
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(154
)
(628
)
Other long-term assets
(69
)
(754
)
Accounts payable
884
3,590
Deferred revenue
118
183
Operating lease liabilities
(148
)
(111
)
Other liabilities
(306
)
306
Accrued liabilities
(382
)
937
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(5,121
)
2,381
Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued operations
369
496
Investing Activities
Purchases of equipment
(61,867
)
(17,632
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(114
)
-
Proceeds from disposal on equipment
2,525
-
Deposits of equipment, net
6,441
(5,656
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,015
)
(23,288
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations
9,004
(37
)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from preferred offering
16,658
20,165
Proceeds from common stock offering
-
17,250
Proceeds from notes and debt issuance
29,736
-
Costs of preferred offering
(1,910
)
(1,867
)
Costs of common stock offering
-
(1,847
)
Costs of notes and short term debt issuance
(6,269
)
-
Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock
(3,852
)
(176
)
Contributions from non-controlling interest
4,293
-
Proceeds from stock option exercises
153
101
Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises
779
9
Net cash provided by financing activities
39,588
33,635
(Decrease) increase in cash-continuing operations
(18,548
)
12,728
Increase in cash- discontinued operations
9,373
459
Cash - beginning of period
10,258
2,630
Cash - end of period
$
1,083
$
15,817
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Noncash equipment financing
4,620
-
Interest paid on NYDIG loans
1,148
-
Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments
205
-
Notes converted to common stock
2,441
-
Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and convertible notes
14,602
-
Promissory note conversion to preferred shares
15,236
-
Noncash proceed on sale of equipment
290
-
Purchase of miner equipment using restricted stock
-
(207
)
Registration fees in prepaids and accounts payable
-
(8
)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
