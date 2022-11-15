CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE





Technicolor Creative Studios Update

Technicolor Creative Studios lower s 2022 Adjusted EBITDA after lease guidance to € 45- 6 5 million at budget rate or € 50-70 million at actual rates

Second half of 2022 difficulties will also affect 2023

Preliminary view for 2023 adjusted EBITDA after lease: flat or moderately up from expected 2022 landing





PARIS (FRANCE), NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - Technicolor Creative Studios (Euronext Paris: TCHCS) today updates the market on its 2022 and 2023 expected landing.

Technicolor Creative Studios still benefits from strong demand from its clients, notably at MPC and The Mill. However, this demand for original content is meeting up with a VFX production capacity still impacted by an unprecedented level of attrition.

The Group has identified and implemented significant actions since the summer to react. However, the anticipated improvements in recruitment, attrition and production efficiencies are not materializing at the expected pace, resulting in Technicolor Creative Studios to not deliver on time or at expected cost:

Recently, a significant amount of high margin sales has been missed at The Mill, due to senior resource constraints;

Some major MPC projects are being impacted by lower production efficiencies leading to late deliveries, extra spendings and margin decline.

On top of significant actions already implemented since the summer, the Group is actively working on a larger transformation program, encompassing several new key senior hires, along with further optimization of processes and metrics, and moving a greater level of production to India; further details to be shared at the Q3 results call November 30th. Operational metrics are improving and will aim to exceed historical performance. However, the activity will still be affected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and probably throughout 2023.

As a consequence of the above Technicolor Creative Studios is revising its Adjusted EBITDA after lease (new definition) 1 expectations as follows:

For 2022: guidance is revised downwards from €120-130 million to €45-65 million at budget rate 2 or €50-70 million at actual rates 3 ;

or €50-70 million at actual rates ; Preliminary view for 2023: flat or moderately up4 from expected 2022 landing, compared to €140-160 million previous estimates.

1 Adjusted EBITDA after Lease (new definition) corresponds to Adjusted EBITA after lease (new definition) adding back Depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation of usage-based IT costs, operating leases assets depreciation and non-cash income and expense such as equity-settled share-based payments, including capital lease depreciation. Adjusted EBITA (Earnings before Interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) after lease (new definition) corresponds to EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) adjusted positively by the amortization of intangibles that arose from acquisitions or disposals (PPA amortization), restructuring costs, other non-current items, comprising Other (expenses) income, Impairment (losses) gain and Capital gains/losses, and negatively by the difference between operating lease payments and operating leases assets depreciation.

2 Guidance communicated on August 1st at budget rate, was an Adjusted EBITDA after lease (new definition) of €120-130 million for 2022 and of €140-160 million for 2023, assumingdysynergy costs and external macroeconomic assumptions, including a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15, EUR/CAD of 1.52, and EUR/GBP of 0.89. Technicolor Creative Studios results are sensitive to the valuation of its main currencies - notably the US dollar, the Canadian dollar, and the British pound - which have evolved favourably since the beginning of the year. Hedging arrangements are in place to mitigate forex risks.

3 Assuming 2022 forex exchange rate assumptions with a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.05, EUR/CAD of 1.35, EUR/GBP of 0.85.

4 Assuming 2023 forex exchange rate assumptions with a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00, EUR/CAD of 1.31, EUR/GBP of 0.86.2023 guidance also includes estimated costs associated with the transformation program and dysynergy costs.

