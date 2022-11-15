DJ BROADPEAK SA: Publication by Broadpeak of its third-quarter 2022 revenue

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Publication by Broadpeak of its third-quarter 2022 revenue 15-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication by Broadpeak of its third-quarter 2022 revenue ? Growth of 32% over 9 months, in line with the roadmap ? A strong third-quarter contribution (EUR9.7m), marked by a favourable evolution in the sales mix ? Confirmation of all financial targets for 2022 and beyond

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 15 November 2022

Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is reporting its third-quarter and 9-month 2022 revenue.

Revenue (in EURK) 9M 2021 9M 2022 Change Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Change Americas 9,789 12,349 +26% 4,606 4,579 -1% EMEA 8,251 11,101 +35% 2,866 3,981 +39% of which France 2,332 2,762 +18% 811 1097 +35% APAC 1,437 2,280 +59% 500 1,119 +124% TOTAL 19,477 25,729 +32% 7,972 9,679 +21%

In the year to 30 September, the Group made revenue of EUR25.7 million, an increase of 32%, achieved entirely through organic growth. The foreign exchange effect from the appreciation of the dollar was positive at EUR1.7m. At constant exchange rates, business growth reached 24%.

Sales were up in all geographical areas covered by Broadpeak with growth over the first nine months reaching 26% in the Americas (continent of America), 35% in EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and 59% in APAC (Asia-Pacific).

The third quarter contributed fully to this positive momentum. During that period, Broadpeak registered its highest level of activity for the year, with revenue of EUR9.7m (+21%), after EUR7.7m and EUR8.3m respectively in the first and second quarters of 2022. This trend is in line with the highly seasonal nature of its activity, which is traditionally higher in the second half of the year.

In terms of the revenue mix, the third quarter was also in line with expectations, with a very positive trend in licence and service revenues, which more than doubled, and in maintenance and SaaS revenues. The contribution from equipment sales (servers, routers and storage systems), which had been exceptionally high in the first half of 2022, returned to a more normative level, representing 24.1% of the Group's total revenue in the third quarter.

These positive changes in the sales mix are expected to be confirmed in the fourth quarter. They will fuel the sharp increase in gross margin expected in the second half of 2022, compared with the level seen in the first half of the year (70.6%).

Financial targets confirmed for 2022 and beyond

-- In the fourth quarter, activity is expected to continue growing strongly, driven by structural trends(surge in video content consumption worldwide). The Group is also benefiting from an acceleration attributable tothe 2022 World Cup, for which the SaaS offering, broadpeak.io, was recently chosen by two new customers in SouthAmerica and Northern Europe. This confirms a good commercial start for the cloud platform launched in January 2022,driven by a strong value proposition that was recently recognised by two awards at the IBC global trade show.

-- Given the acceleration of its commercial development, Broadpeak remains confident it will be able tostick with the roadmap announced at the time of its initial public offering. Full-year revenue is still expected toexceed EUR41m, giving growth of around 25%. In terms of profitability, Broadpeak expects to maintain positive EBITDA,incorporating the investments needed to step up the acquisition of market share.

-- It is also maintaining the long-term roadmap unveiled during its IPO, which includes a revenue target ofEUR100m by 2026, of which 40% recurring revenue (maintenance & SaaS revenue), with an EBITDA margin of 20% (vs. 9% in2021).

Prochains rendez-vous: Chiffre d'affaires annuel 2022: 1er mars 2023, après BourseRésultats annuels 2022: 28 avril 2023, après Bourse

Upcoming events:

-- 2022 full-year revenue: 1 March 2023, after market close

-- 2022 Annual Results: 28 April 2023, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

with a share capital of 249,825 euros

Tel: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2021, Broadpeak had 125 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 240 employees in 21 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. In 2021, Broadpeak generated nearly 90% of its revenue outside France. Since 2015, it has generated average annual growth of around 40%. The company delivered a very strong year in 2021 with revenue increasing by 38% to EUR33.1m and EBITDA totalling nearly EUR3m, representing 9% of revenue. Broadpeak grew its revenue 40% to EUR7.7m in first-quarter 2022. The company aims to top the mark of EUR100m in annual revenue in 2026, over three times higher than in 2021, with an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE PRESSE FINANCIERE / CORPORATE Investors@broadpeak.tv mpy@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 02 22 74 03 50 01 80 48 25 31 01 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, FranceVAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054avec un capital social de 249 825 EurosTel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50www.broadpeak.tvA propos de BroadpeakDepuis sa création, Broadpeak a bâti son développement sur une mission: déployer à l'échelle mondiale des solutions logicielles permettant de diffuser en streaming le contenu que les gens adorent avec une qualité d'expérience exceptionnelle. Ces solutions s'adressent aux principaux acteurs mondiaux du marché: grands opérateurs TV et télécoms, plateformes mondiales de diffusion (« OTT ») mais aussi nouveaux médias du monde de l'entreprise, du sport ou du divertissement. A fin 2021, Broadpeak comptait 125 clients dans 50 pays représentant un parc de 200 millions de spectateurs à travers le monde. Parmi ces clients figurent des références telles que Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+, Megacable. Broadpeak compte plus de 240 collaborateurs dans 21 pays. La société est implantée essentiellement en France (siège à Cesson Sevigné près de Rennes) mais également aux Etats-Unis (Denver), au Canada (Ottawa), au Brésil (Sao Paulo), à Singapour et Dubaï. En 2021, Broadpeak a réalisé près de 90% de son chiffre d'affaires à l'International. Depuis 2015, Broadpeak affiche une croissance annuelle moyenne d'environ 40%. Une forte dynamique confirmée en 2021 avec un chiffre d'affaires de 33,1 MEUR, en hausse de 38%. En termes de résultats, l'EBITDA 2021 s'est établi à près de 3 MEUR, soit 9% du chiffre d'affaires. Au premier trimestre 2022, la progression du chiffre d'affaires a été de 40% à 7,7 MEUR. Pour 2026, l'objectif est d'atteindre les 100 MEUR de chiffre d'affaires soit une activité multipliée par plus de 3 par rapport à 2021 avec une marge d'EBITDA de 20%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Publication by Broadpeak of its third-quarter 2022 revenue

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext ALBPK Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third quarter financial report EQS News ID: 1488541 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1488541 15-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488541&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)