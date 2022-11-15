The Newest Photo Technology Used to Help People Remember the Best Nights of their Lives: This is Social Hubb.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Photos are an incredible way to capture a moment and remember some of the best experiences of your life. Whether it is a historical event or just enjoying an evening with your family and friends, pictures are an integral part of our stories. Though most people are able to capture photos in an instant on their phones, nothing replaces having true professional photos with devices that have the ability to create the best lighting and image.

For many dimly lit areas such as bars, clubs, and parties, finding the right photo technology is crucial to having patrons enjoy and remember their experiences. This is where Social Hubb can help. The Social Hubb provides a number of options for photobooth technology that are available for booking for clubs, bars, parties, weddings, and more.

Social Hubb has three different kinds of photo devices offering different kinds of memory making experiences. The first is the 360 booth. Like the device we are used to watching on the red carpet, the 360 booth has a raised platform with a camera circling the user allowing them to create dynamic photos, boomerangs, and gifs.

The next product that they offer for venues is called the magic mirror. An interactive mirror with a touch screen, this the latest technology in interactive picture taking. For many users, this is the simplest method for taking pictures communicating with users with graphics, voices, and fun animations, while also not taking up much space for a given venue.

Finally, the last product they offer is a halo photo booth using the new and powerful halo lighting system. Like many people have seen on social media, the halo light offers a great glow to illuminate the subject. The booth component comes with an ipad to deliver a more modern take on the classic photo booth while still achieving the same goal.

The Social Hubb can provide nationwide activations throughout the U.S. and Canada. They have deployable hubs in each state and in Toronto!

The Social Hubb was created by D'Andre Moorefield. A few years ago, after a night of overindulgence at a bar, D'Andre couldn't really remember the evening before. Thankfully, he had taken a number of photos in a photo booth and had sent them to himself and he was able to see the incredible night he had had. That is when the idea struck him that many people probably also had a similar experience and that he could help by providing these technologies to different locations and venues.

"I began to partner with various bar industry establishments and nationally based event planners all across the country. Today, Social Hubb has emerged as one of the leading companies in photo booth rental technology and entertainment solutions," D'Andre explains.

The Social Hubb team is looking forward to helping more clients as they continue on their journey of providing some of the best photo booth technology for people. To find out more about Social Hubb, check out their website here .

About Social Hubb

Social Hubb is a unique photo booth service business providing different photo technologies for all 50 states and Canada. They are based in Houston, Texas.

