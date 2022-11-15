H.I.G. Bayside Capital ("Bayside"), the special situations and distressed debt affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its Bayside European Loan Opportunity Fund V was named "Best Performing Debt Fund Over $1.5B" by Private Equity Wire/Bloomberg.

Co-Heads of Bayside Europe's special situations debt activities, Duncan Priston and Andrew Scotland, commented, "We are delighted to receive this award on behalf of the European Bayside team in recognition of our market leading and consistent performance. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to deliver outstanding returns to our investors."

About Bayside Capital

Bayside Capital is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please refer to the Bayside website at www.bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006363/en/

Contacts:

Duncan Priston

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

dpriston@bayside.com



Andrew Scotland

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

ascotland@bayside.com



Jordan Peer Griffin

Executive Managing Director

jpeer@higcapital.com