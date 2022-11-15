Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") today announces that it has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 7,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") to directors, consultant and advisor of the Company.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share and vest on the date of grant.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals explorer and developer focused on identifying high-value assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced North Queensland Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

